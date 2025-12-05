Lawmakers admit confusion as N.J. pushes sweeping e-bike rules

New Jersey lawmakers are scrambling for answers as e-bike crashes pile up — many involving children — and even the head of the Senate Transportation Committee admits they’re not sure what the right fix is. Yet on Thursday, a Senate panel voted unanimously to advance a bill that would blow up the state’s entire e-bike classification system and treat nearly every electric-powered bicycle as a motorized vehicle requiring a license, registration and insurance.

Many e-bikes, like this Talaria Sting MXR3, are actually motorcycles that run on electric power. This bike collided with an Acura RL in Washington Township, Gloucester County. (Washington Township Police via Facebook/Townsquare Media) Many e-bikes, like this Talaria Sting MXR3, are actually motorcycles that run on electric power. This bike collided with an Acura RL in Washington Township, Gloucester County. (Washington Township Police via Facebook/Townsquare Media) loading...

New Jersey considers licensing for nearly all e-bikes

Right now, Class 1 and 2 e-bikes — which top out at 20 mph — require no license or registration. But under the new proposal, even low-speed pedal-assist bikes would be lumped into the same category as the more powerful machines already regulated like mopeds. For many riders, that’s a shocking leap.

Committee chair Sen. Pat Diegnan (D-Middlesex) acknowledged the bill might not be the perfect solution. “But we have to do something,” he said, calling the rise in dangerous riding “absolutely scary.”

Manasquan Police Seek Electric Dirt Bike Rider Who Eluded Officers at 50 MPH (Manasquan Police via Facebook) Manasquan Police Seek Electric Dirt Bike Rider Who Eluded Officers at 50 MPH (Manasquan Police via Facebook) loading...

Opponents warn New Jersey would be an outlier

Cyclists, advocates and even some lawmakers voiced concerns. Insurance companies may not want to insure these bikes at all — and if they do, costs could be steep. Riders like Karen Manovich, who uses a low-powered 200-watt bike to handle the hills of Jersey City, say the bill lumps her gentle helper-bike in with souped-up machines that hit 25 mph or more.

Others warned that the move would make New Jersey one of the few states abandoning the widely used three-class e-bike system. It could even expose New York riders crossing the George Washington Bridge to citations for lacking Jersey-mandated insurance.

Edison is on the verge of passing new rules to regulate e-bikes and e-scooters, including a ban on high-speed models (Canva) Edison is on the verge of passing new rules to regulate e-bikes and e-scooters, including a ban on high-speed models (Canva) loading...

Calls for enforcement, not reclassification

Some advocates say lawmakers should enforce the laws already on the books, crack down on illegally modified bikes and educate parents and vendors — not reinvent the entire system.

To all New Jersey drivers who do the off-ramp reverse Missed your exit? A message for all NJ drivers who back it up. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

10 tips for surviving winter in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

12 rules to live by in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The bill now heads to the Senate Budget Committee.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom