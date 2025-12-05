Growing up in South Jersey, just 20 minutes from the Ocean City Boardwalk, I’ve collected a lifetime of memories there.

Some of my most vivid are from the summer of ’75, when we stayed an entire week on the island. I know—why stay in Ocean City when you live in Mays Landing? But that year we did. My dad’s cousin lived a block off the boardwalk and ran one of those old, oversized houses that had been chopped into hotel suites on Ocean Avenue.

Early Ocean City boardwalk memories that shaped a generation

My earliest memories of OCNJ include breakfast at the pork roll place, stuffing myself with Steel’s Fudge and Johnson’s Popcorn, and—during that magical summer—seeing Jaws at the Moorlyn Theatre on the Boardwalk.

And further up the boards, something even more amazing than the Emerald City: Wonderland Pier.

AP AP loading...

The rise of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier and its iconic ferris wheel

Gillian’s Wonderland Pier got its start in 1930, when David Gillian opened the original “Fun Deck” after a major fire cleared space for new attractions. In 1965, his son Roy expanded the family legacy, creating Wonderland Pier at 6th Street and growing it from a handful of rides into one of the Boardwalk’s most beloved family destinations—complete with the iconic Giant Wheel. For decades, the park shaped the town’s identity and became a defining piece of Ocean City summers.

If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you spent time there too—and have your own stack of memories.

Later, as a teen and young adult, nights on the boardwalk with friends pretty much always ended at Wonderland, usually with a ride on the ferris wheel. As I got older, it became a great date spot. I remember taking my wife there on one of our earliest dates… and then later, after we got married, bringing our son and daughter for the kids’ rides, the nostalgic carousel, and of course topping off the night on the ferris wheel. One of my favorite memories is sitting at the top with my son—tiny, wide-eyed—whispering in that sweet little kid voice, “I’m a little scared.” Moments like that stay with you forever.

The slow decline and heartbreaking closure of a Jersey Shore landmark

In the 2020s, though, financial troubles—including a major mortgage default—pushed the park into steady decline. By 2024, the business was deemed no longer viable, and Wonderland Pier officially closed on October 13, ending nearly a century of Gillian family amusements. It was devastating for my family and the hundreds of thousands who made a yearly visit part of their tradition.

A possible rebirth: Ocean City weighs Icona’s redevelopment plan

But there’s a bit of good news—maybe. On December 4, 2025, Ocean City Council voted 4–3 to have the planning board evaluate the site. It’s a small step, but in my opinion, the right direction toward redeveloping the area.

We’ll never get the old Wonderland back, but a 252-room luxury hotel called Icona In Wonderland has been proposed. Even better, they’re looking at preserving the ferris wheel and the carousel—true memory-makers. I’ve stayed at Icona resorts along the South Jersey shore, and they’re first-class. With their stated intention of keeping pieces of Wonderland’s history alive, I’m hopeful this plan actually comes to life.

Hopefully we’ll know the fate of this incredible spot—and maybe even see a groundbreaking—before the end of 2026.

Whatever comes next, I know the spirit of those summers, and the memories we all carry from Wonderland, will keep shining just as brightly as the lights on that old ferris wheel.

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker





