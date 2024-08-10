🎡 Staple family Jersey Shore amusement park to close

🎡 Boardwalk is not a "viable business" anymore

🎡 There's still time to visit before it closes forever

OCEAN CITY — After nearly a century of bringing smiles and joy to families down the shore, Gillian's Wonderland Pier will close this October.

Jay Gillian, owner of Gillian's and mayor of Ocean City, said he won't be able to carry on the family-run park because it's no longer a viable business.

Gillian's Wonderland Pier (Gillian's Wonderland Pier via Facebook) loading...

"The 94 years of tradition at Gillian's amusements on the Boardwalk have been cherished by so many people, none more than me. It's been my life, my legacy and my family. It's sad to let go," said Gillian.

The 6th Street Pizza and Grill at the end of the boardwalk which gave hungry riders a chance to refuel will also close.

Gillian's Wonderland Pier (Gillian's Wonderland Pier via Facebook) loading...

Gillian's grandfather first opened the Wonderland in 1927. The mayor said he began working at the park at 13 years old.

It's been harder to keep the pier open with each passing year, Gillian said. It barely survived through 2021 due to the economic downturn during the pandemic.

Read More: A new low budget airline is coming to Newark Airport

Gillian's Wonderland Pier (Gillian's Wonderland Pier via Facebook) loading...

When is Gillian's Wonderland Pier closing?

The amusement park will stay open for around two more months before closing permanently.

The final chance to go is Indian Summer Weekend, which coincides with the annual fall block party and fireworks on the weekend of Oct. 12.

Gillian said this should give everyone plenty of time to use their tickets.

ALSO SEE: Skate Park construction to start soon in South Jersey

Gillian's Wonderland Pier (Gillian's Wonderland Pier via Facebook) loading...

What will happen next for the pier?

The mayor said he isn't sure what's in store for the land. He no longer owns the property.

Developer Eustace Mita bought the property in 2021 and said to the Press of Atlantic City that he found out about the announcement minutes before everyone else.

Mita said his teams will evaluate the site to figure out its future.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia