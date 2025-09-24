🔴 Iconic Atlantic City property back on market — 10.2 acres of prime boardwalk real estate listed again, including remnants of Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino.

ATLANTIC CITY — The former site of the Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City is for sale…again.

Commercial brokerage firm Avison Young was hired by IEP AC Plaza, LLC, an Icahn Enterprises subsidiary, to list the 10.2 acres of beachfront property, located at 2201 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, for sale.

Built in 1984, the almost 2 million square feet of property was listed on the commercial real estate site Crexi on Sept. 16.

Prime Atlantic City boardwalk real estate with major development potential

No asking price has been provided but this is the site’s second listing in recent years, with another brokerage firm previously offering it in 2023. interested buyers can request their own specific terms when submitting a non-binding offer.

According to the listing agents, the property includes a remaining tower and its adjacent parking garage with 2,658 spaces. It is zoned for resort commercial use, allowing for over 3.5 million square feet of significant development.

It consists of 302 feet of frontage along the iconic AC boardwalk. Listing agents say that every year, over 30 million people flock to this historic stretch of the world’s first and longest boardwalk, which was first constructed in 1870.

“New Jersey residential property values have increased 49% over the past five years, with communities surrounding Atlantic City experiencing the highest growth,” according to Crexi’s investment highlights.

Trump’s first Atlantic City venture once buzzed with celebrities

The Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino was Donald Trump’s first Atlantic City project. It opened in 1984 as a joint venture with Harrah’s before Trump bought out Harrah’s two years later and renamed it Trump Plaza.

In its heyday, Trump Plaza was an entertainment hub, hosting events like Wrestlemania IV and V, major boxing matches, and big celebrity performances like Madonna.

From casino collapse to failed 2023 sale: What’s next?

In the early 1990s, the casino started to struggle financially, eventually entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino closed on September 16, 2014, along with three other Atlantic City casinos that year, including The Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, Showboat Casino Hotel, and Revel Casino Hotel. The closures resulted in significant job losses and placed a substantial strain on the city’s gaming market.

The main hotel tower at Trump Plaza was demolished in February 2021. The site, owned by a subsidiary company of billionaire investor Carl Icahn, was previously put on the market in 2023, but it did not sell.

