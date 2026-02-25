Four days after the Blizzard of 2026, some school districts are still clearing their roads and getting power restored.

The cancellations and delayed openings may be few, as most power has been restored. But even with a mild day on Wednesday, there are still some downed wires and trees.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is looking at the possibility of yet another major snowstorm on Monday or Tuesday.

"Model guidance is locking on to not one but two potentially messy storm systems for early next week, one for Monday and one for Tuesday," Zarrow said. "But next week is March. We are getting late into snow season now, when cold air becomes more limited, sun angles get higher, and the 'big snow' becomes rarer."

In the more immediate future, Zarrow is looking at the chance of late-day snow on Thursday.

"The big question is whether it will stretch far enough north to reach southern or even central NJ. Some model forecasts put precipitation as far north as Route 78 — in this northernmost scenario, it is conceivable that we see some light snow accumulations on the order of an inch around the southern half of the state," Zarrow said, adding it could be a complete miss.

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

