Our newsroom recently put out a story talking about how some are asking for leniency when it comes to virtual leaning. Some of our hosts have also been bringing up the topic.

With the snow days piling up for New Jersey schools, should we allow more virtual learning? In my opinion, I say no. And yes, that's even if a school has to be closed for more than three snow days in a row.

Now I do get other kinds of situations can come up that would force a school to remain closed. But if that's the case, why not just make arrangements for kids to go to other schools in the meantime?

All this talk about virtual learning reminds me of what it was like with my kids during the pandemic. It was absolutely horrible and they most certainly did miss out on having a complete education during that time.

Of course, the pandemic was different and I wasn't opposed to it then. But we're almost six years past those days, and we're still trying to make up for lost learning time.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Snow day exceptions

Focusing on the snow days, I say this. Let the kids enjoy the days off like we did when we were kids. Just go outside and play in the snow.

If days are removed from spring break? So be it. If kids go further into the summer? Oh well. Some winters are more brutal than others. It's just what happens in those situations.

Plus, if you force teachers and families into the virtual classroom on snow days, you're only slowing them down from cleaning up the snow around their homes. In the grand scheme of things, it's really not worth it.

Blizzard of 2026: Scenes across New Jersey 1 to more than 2 feet of snow fell on New Jersey in the Feb 22-23, 2026 nor'easter. Here's what it looked like where our listeners and readers live. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The Blizzard of '96 Revisited: Snow totals for every NJ county The Blizzard of '96 shut down the New Jersey Turnpike for the first time in the road's history. Thousands of people were left without power and heat for days. The National Guard even had to be brought in to rescue State Troopers. Anyone in the Northeast who lived through it will never forget it.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.