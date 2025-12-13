Get ready, New Jersey. Whether we like it or not, snow is a part of life during the colder months. All winter, in fact, we need to be prepared.

That first snowfall in particular usually catches us off-guard. Not in the sense that we don't know how to handle it (cue the bread and milk panic), but rather that it's been quite some time since we've last dealt with the white, fluffy stuff.

2025 in particular has been off to a very cold start, even with the calendar still saying it's fall. Now whether that's a sign of things to come is still yet to be seen. For all we know, it may get mild during the heart of the winter season.

Speaking of being mild, that's another reason why some of us might be a little rusty in handling the snow. Winters, in general, tend to be warmer now than they used to be.

The need for cash

This brings us to the next point. Why we need to keep cash on us all winter long in preparation for snow.

No, it has nothing to do with electricity going out or our credit cards not working. Rather, it has to do with those kids and teens who go door-to-door asking if they can shovel your sidewalks and driveways.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

A positive reason

If you see kids and teens walking around asking to shovel, please let them do it. Especially in a world where today's youth is considered lazy. Those trying to go out to earn a buck while helping their community absolutely deserve to be compensated.

Venmo is another option, but cash is a failsafe that will always work. So please have cash ready to go after every snowfall so you're prepared for these young, eager New Jerseyans when they come knocking at your door with their snow shovels.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.