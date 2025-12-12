Ever since Thanksgiving, New Jersey has been stuck in a fairly cold pattern with only a few exceptions. It's an early arrival of winter for sure, even though we still have some time before old man winter officially arrives (Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at 6:03 a.m.).

But it's not just here that's been colder than normal. Down in Virginia, where my parents now live, they've been dealing with constant snow. This is an area that should be averaging in the 50s to around 60 this time of year.

So yeah, it's not just us dealing with unseasonably cold temperatures for December. But notice the one thing that's different for them. Along with the cold air, they're also getting snow.

Missing the snow

For most of us in New Jersey, it's just been miserable cold with no snow. And whenever moisture does finally come our way, it warms up enough to rain. It just seems to be the Jersey way.

However, that may be changing this weekend with Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow saying we may FINALLY get our first widespread snowfall (read the latest from Dan's weather blog here). Nothing major, but enough for us to breakout the snow shovels.

And the best part? This first chance of snow for the season lines up with the weekend. How perfect is that?

Perfect snowfall comfort foods

So this naturally got the conversation going about the best snow day meals are. The ones that are perfect for being wrapped in a blanket watching the fire burn while the snow falls outside.

These are all suggestions from our weekend listeners, but feel free to share your favorites in the comments as we prepare for snow in New Jersey this winter.

The best food and soups for snowy weather, according to you...

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chili

English Muffin Pizza

Grilled Cheese

Hot Chocolate

Hot Tea

Ice Cream

Pizza

Potato Soup

Split Pea Soup

Stuffed Peppers

Tomato Soup

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.