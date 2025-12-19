Safety tip some NJ pet owners forget while walking in the snow
Winter has (almost) officially arrived in New Jersey. But with how cold it's been since Thanksgiving, it's almost as if winter arrived early in the Garden State.
And it hasn't just been cold. It's been ridiculously cold, even for January standards. Sure, New Jersey has seen temperatures this low before, but not usually during the month of December when it's still technically fall.
For some, this is actually welcomed because it means the chances for snowfall goes up. And half way through December 2025, this proved to be true.
New Jersey's first widespread snowfall of the 2025-2026 season got to an early start with a weekend storm happening the morning of Sunday, Dec. 14. It not only snowed, that particular storm overperformed.
For snow lovers, this is fantastic news. And for dogs who love the snow, it's even better. And it's such fun to watch a dog enjoy themselves in the snow.
ALSO READ: Christmas snow - When it's happened, and NJ's odds for 2025
But despite that, our four-legged friends still need to get their daily exercise in. So the leash must come out once those streets and sidewalks are cleared and good to go.
But before you head on out, there is something important to keep in mind every time it snows, and the days following.
A simple overlook
It's easy to forget about this sometimes even for the most experienced dog owners. Your pups might not like walking where rock salt is present due to the reaction it has with their paws.
If your dog is walking funny on the streets and sidewalks, the rock salt is most likely the reason for it. Just something to keep in mind when charting your path with your best friend for that nice, snow-covered, winter walk.
And once the snow completely melts away, some of that salt may still be left behind. Just something to keep in mind should you pup show any signs of discomfort.
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.