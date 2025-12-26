Once again, New Jersey shoppers are stocking up as if the world is about to come to an end. A winter storm arriving Friday evening, Dec. 26, 2025, was enough to trigger that next round of panic shopping. I saw it for myself in my own area the day after Christmas.

My son wasn't feeling too well this particular morning and we were out of orange juice, so I decided to run in and grab some at our local supermarket. It wasn't even on my mind that the store would be jam-packed.

Because it was the day after Christmas, I would've thought people would have leftovers. But nope, the winter storm panic was in full swing, with the eggs mostly gone when I walked by them.

But what threw me off more was the fact that the orange juice was also wiped. Could it be that this is the newest item New Jerseyan's are adding to their French Toast survival kit?

I had go elsewhere to pick up the juice because it was completely sold out. And the lines at the register? Yeah, they were stretching well into the aisles.

A new "panic" category?

I never expected orange juice to be among the panic items for winter weather, but here we are. What's more? One of my friends who lives in another part of the state experienced the same thing.

It's crazy how we go to such lengths for certain items when it's going to snow. Chill out, New Jersey, winter storms happen every year here. We don't need endless French Toast with glasses of orange juice to survive it.

