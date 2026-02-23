❄️ Historic blizzard buries New Jersey with over a foot of snow has fallen statewide

New Jersey’s historic blizzard is having the expected impacts with thousands without power, non-essential drivers ordered off the road and upwards of a foot of snow across the state.

The top snowfall totals around the state have topped 19 inches so far with top wind gusts around 50 mph. The overnight coastal flooding was not as bad as expected, cresting only in the minor to moderate category along the Jersey Shore, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Power outages

Over 105,000 customers of JCP&L, PSE&G, ACE and Orange & Rockland are without power as of 5:30 a.m. Crews are working but will not be able to go up in bucket trucks in winds over 40 mph. Utilities urged customers to report power outages and not rely others to report.

64,190 JCP&L (mostly Monmouth & Ocean counties)



39,152 ACE (mostly Atlantic & Cape May counties)



2,434 PSE&G (mostly Burlington & Camden) are without power.

"The electric distribution companies are holding crews, have added contractors, and have acquired mutual aid, some from far away as far away as Ohio. Although they are well staffed, they cannot be everywhere.

"It may be some time if you have an outage that you before you will be restored," Board of Public Utilities Director of Reliability Frank Gaffney said during Gov. Mikie Sherrill's briefing on Sunday.

Nearly every public school district in the state is closed and could be canceling for a second day.

Snow in West Berlin Sun., Feb. 22, 2026 Snow in West Berlin Sun., Feb. 22, 2026(Lynn Greis) loading...

Mass Transit

Travel is prohibited for non-essential vehicles until 7 a.m. per State Police. All NJ Transit train, light rain, bus and Access Link service remains suspended "until conditions safely allow for the gradual resumption of service."

PATH has suspended service between Newark and Journal Square. All SEPTA bus service is suspended while PATCO is operating on a snow schedule.

Over 860 arrivals and departures from Newark Liberty International Airport have been canceled for Monday, according to FlightAware.com.

Most communities have banned parking on streets to allow for snow removal.

Door Dash has suspended service in New Jersey due to conditions.

Snow on a street in Ewing Mon., 2/23/26 Snow on a street in Ewing Mon., 2/23/26 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

