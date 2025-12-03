⚽ A Union County youth soccer coach is accused of kicking a 16-year-old rival player.

A youth soccer coach in Union County is accused of kicking a teen on a rival team during a match.

Multiple people reported the Oct. 19 incident after it unfolded at Warinanco Sports Center in Roselle.

The North Plainfield Soccer Elite and Elizabeth Youth Soccer teams were playing, when a 16-year-old Elizabeth player fell near the sideline.

Multiple witnesses told police that 51-year-old Gustavo Rosas Plata, of North Plainfield, kicked the teen.

Investigation by the Union County Police Department also involved reviewing video footage.

Coach charged after police review video and witness reports

On Nov. 18, Plata was charged with fourth-degree simple assault, in the presence of a child under 16 at a school or community youth sports event.

Plata was processed and released pending a court date in Superior Court.

If convicted of simple assault at a youth sports event, he faces penalties that include up to a $10,000 fine, possible community service/anger management and up to 18 months in jail.

Ultimately, the final penalty is determined by the court.

Youth sports violence in New Jersey on the rise

While this appears to be the first reported case of a coach directing violence at a teen athlete in New Jersey, there have been recent incidents involving adults showing aggression toward each other at youth sport events.

In June, a former youth baseball coach was ordered to pay $650,000 for a brutal assault on a 72-year-old umpire during a game in Somerset County.

On June 4, 2022, Jerry Otero, then a parent-coach of a 13U team from Staten Island, attacked James Neely at a baseball field in Branchburg at White Oak Park.

The victim suffered a concussion and a broken jaw.

Brawls, assaults and escalating tensions at NJ youth tournaments

There have been at least two brawls at wrestling tournaments that also ended in assault charges for some participants.

Last year, four adults faced charges after an investigation into a 20-person brawl at a youth wrestling tournament in Warren County.

Earlier this year, a different fight in the stands at Collingswood High School during the NJSIAA District 25 Tournament led to a high school senior getting caught up in a simple assault charge.

It almost derailed his chance of finishing the competitive season.

Last year, New Jersey 101.5 ran a town hall on-air called "Don't Be a Bad Sport" — about the dangers and benefits of participating in youth sports.

