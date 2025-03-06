After criminal assault charge, NJ judge allows star wrestler in finals

⭕ St. John Vianney senior Anthony Knox is the best high school wrestler in NJ

⭕ After a fight in the stands, a court blocked a suspension

⭕ Knox faces assault charges for the fight

A Superior Court judge has cleared the way for St. John Vianney senior Anthony Knox to compete for his fourth state championship title.

Following a brawl in the audience of a competition last month involving Knox, his father and spectorators, NJSIAA effectively barred Knox from finishing the season.

Superior Court Judge Patrick Bartels, sitting in Mercer County, who indicated that the governing authority might have violated Knox's due process and harmed his wrestling career, allowed Knox to compete last week. The NJSIAA is appealing, arguing that the judge's decision will harm its authority.

On Wednesday, he denied NJSIAA's request to bar Knox, who is now facing misdemeanor simple assault charges claiming he repeatedly punched a minor, from wrestling at the NJSIAA Tournament, which starts Thursday.

Bartels called the NJSIAA's concern about its "perceived legitimacy and reputation" as "speculative." Allowing Knox to compete is not without future consequences.

"The worst harm the NJSIAA faces is permitting its state championship to continue and then disqualifying plaintiff (Knox) from any championships upon further review of the court," Bartels wrote.

Anthony Knox Jr. and his family Anthony Knox and his family (@ant.knox via Instagram) loading...

Misdemeanor charge

An appellate court also denied an emergency appeal by the NJSIAA because there was no threat of irreparable harm.

The NJSIAA said it was “disappointed” in the rulings but will abide by them.

Knox faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault with purposely/knowingly causing bodily injury as a result of the fight in the stands at Collingswood High School he joined as he felt his family was threatened.

Knox is New Jersey's top-ranked wrestler in the 126 pound category. He has a 143-1 career record and is considered among the best high school wrestlers in the country. He will be wrestling for Cornell University in the fall.

