BRANCHBURG — A youth umpire has won more than half a million dollars from the man who punched him in the face at a game three years ago.

On June 4, 2022, James Neely was attacked by the parent-coach of a 13U team from Staten Island. It happened at a baseball field at White Oak Park in Branchburg.

It was a brutal blow for the umpire, who was 72 years old at the time.

He suffered a concussion and a broken jaw. It had to be wired shut for more than a month.

Neely filed a lawsuit against the man who attacked him at the US Amateur Baseball League game.

baseball field at White Oak Park in Branchburg One of several baseball fields at White Oak Park in Branchburg

Neely said the legal action was meant to discourage other parents from mimicking the outrageous behavior.

“Our focus has to be the kids. We need to ensure that youth sports remain a place for them to learn and grow in a safe environment. I hope this verdict will prevent any future events from occurring," Neely said.

Earlier this month, Neely was awarded $650,000 following a two-day civil trial in Middlesex County.

According to his attorney, Andrew O'Connor, that includes $500,000 in compensatory damages and $150,000 in punitive damages.

“People’s behavior at youth travel sports have become completely out of control. This verdict sends a strong message that this type of outrageous conduct will not be allowed at youth sporting events," O'Connor said.

Parent-coach convicted of aggravated assault at New Jersey youth ball game

Jerry Otero, 40, began harassing Neely at the game after a disagreement over a call, according to O'Connor.

The parent-coach started cursing at the umpire, and the verbal abuse escalated as the game went on.

Jerry Otero, former Staten Island youth baseball parent-coach (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)

When his team was down 16-0, Otero stormed the field and struck Neely in the face.

He fled the scene in his vehicle before police arrived. He eventually turned himself in two weeks later.

Otero was convicted of aggravated assault and simple assault at a youth sporting event, according to state records.

In March 2023, he was sentenced to five years' probation. He also had to complete five months of anger management counseling, NJ.com reported.

