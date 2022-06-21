Man charged with assaulting 72-year-old umpire at 13U NJ baseball game
BRANCHBURG — A Staten Island parent-coach is charged with aggravated assault after he punched an umpire at a youth baseball game, leaving the bloodied 72-year-old little league official with a fractured jaw and a concussion, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.
Jerry Otero, 40, turned himself into the Branchburg police Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m., Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.
Otero is accused of punching the umpire after being ejected from the 13U baseball game at White Oak Park on June 4. The visiting coach was using foul language when the score was 16-0, Umpire Coordinator Mark Smith told CBS 2 New York.
"It was in between innings and he said that a guy came up to him and called him a piece of [expletive]. So he ejected the gentleman," Smith said.
Police arrived at the baseball field after Otero had already fled, according to Taggart. They found the umpire bleeding from his mouth.
A medical evaluation confirmed that the victim's jaw had been fractured and that he suffered a concussion.
Otero is charged with third-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree assault at a youth sports event. He has been remanded to Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing, Taggart said.
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com
