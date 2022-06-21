BRANCHBURG — A Staten Island parent-coach is charged with aggravated assault after he punched an umpire at a youth baseball game, leaving the bloodied 72-year-old little league official with a fractured jaw and a concussion, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Jerry Otero, 40, turned himself into the Branchburg police Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m., Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

Otero is accused of punching the umpire after being ejected from the 13U baseball game at White Oak Park on June 4. The visiting coach was using foul language when the score was 16-0, Umpire Coordinator Mark Smith told CBS 2 New York.

"It was in between innings and he said that a guy came up to him and called him a piece of [expletive]. So he ejected the gentleman," Smith said.

The entrance to White Oak Park in Branchburg. (Google Maps) The entrance to White Oak Park in Branchburg. (Google Maps) loading...

Police arrived at the baseball field after Otero had already fled, according to Taggart. They found the umpire bleeding from his mouth.

A medical evaluation confirmed that the victim's jaw had been fractured and that he suffered a concussion.

Otero is charged with third-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree assault at a youth sports event. He has been remanded to Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing, Taggart said.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.