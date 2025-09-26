Hillsborough home turns into crime scene after double homicide and police shooting

HILLSBOROUGH — Two people were found dead and their accused assailant was shot by police while still in a home on Thursday afternoon.

The first Hillsborough police officers at the home on Cornell Trail encountered a man as he came out of a bedroom on the second floor, according to Attorney General Matt Platkin.

One of the officers fired at the man as he came at them with a knife, officials said. The man was taken to a trauma center for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

Attorney General’s Office investigating police shooting

A man and woman were found in separate bedrooms on the second floor and pronounced dead. McDonald did not disclose the identities of anyone involved but said their deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

McDonald asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323

Per state law about police involved shootings, the Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability Fatal Police Encounters Unit will conduct an investigation.

