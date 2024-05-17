These are the most popular cars in New Jersey

Americans love their cars, and we in New Jersey are no different. A car has to serve not only the tasks you ask of it, but it has to suit your personality and lifestyle, as well.

Finance Buzz ranked the most popular cars in New Jersey. I should point out that this ranking is for cars and SUVs only. If pickup trucks were included, the rankings would change considerably.

Here then are the five most popular cars in New Jersey

5️⃣ Mazda CX-5

A small SUV, the CX-5 has standard all-wheel drive and got the highest safety rating from the IIHS. It is also available with a 2.5 liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine for a sportier drive.

4️⃣ Tesla Model Y

It’s surprising to see an EV on the most popular list, and it is an SUV, as well. It offers 320 miles on a single charge.

3️⃣ Jeep Grand Cherokee

The full-size SUV is a 2024 IIHS top safety pick, although if you’re sensitive to gas prices, it’s probably not for you, as its mileage per gallon is pretty bad, especially with the more powerful engine options. It does have a third-row seating option, though.

2️⃣ Toyota RAV4

The RAV4 is one of the more affordable SUVs, with an MSRP of $28,675 and it comes with Toyota reliability.

1️⃣ Honda CRV

The compact crossover was redesigned in 2023 and is the sixth most popular car in the US, but #1 in New Jersey.

If all vehicles had been included, the top seller would be the Ford F-150 pickup truck. As a matter of fact, the second and third most popular are pickups, too: the Chevy Silverado and the Ram pickup.

