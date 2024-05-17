Body found inside one of 2 cars pulled from NJ river
🚨 The cars were pulled from the Cooper River
🚨 One car had human remains
🚨 The Dad Vail Regatta was at the site less than a week ago
PENNSAUKEN — Less than a week ago, the Cooper River was the site of the Dad Vail Regatta. Thursday afternoon, it was a crime scene.
A body was found in one of two cars pulled from the Cooper River along North Drive near Route 130 in Pennsauken, according to law enforcement sources.
Video shows one of the cars, a sedan, covered in mud and rust. Police covered the other vehicle under a tent.
ALSO READ: Humanitarian crisis: NJ medics stranded in Gaza conflict zone
Starting line for the Dad Vail Regatta
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office did not disclose how the vehicles wound up in the river or say whether they had identified the body.
The area where the cars were found was the starting line for the regatta, which bills itself as the largest collegiate rowing event in the United States. It moved to New Jersey in 2023 because of a dredging project in the Schuylkill River.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.
ALSO READ: 16 bad employers newly added to NJ public 'WALL' of shame'
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Memorial Day Parades in New Jersey 2024 (alphabetical)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
New additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Get fired up at these NJ hot chicken restaurants
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt