Body found inside one of 2 cars pulled from NJ river

🚨 The cars were pulled from the Cooper River

🚨 One car had human remains

🚨 The Dad Vail Regatta was at the site less than a week ago

PENNSAUKEN — Less than a week ago, the Cooper River was the site of the Dad Vail Regatta. Thursday afternoon, it was a crime scene.

A body was found in one of two cars pulled from the Cooper River along North Drive near Route 130 in Pennsauken, according to law enforcement sources.

Video shows one of the cars, a sedan, covered in mud and rust. Police covered the other vehicle under a tent.

Cars pulled out of the Cooper River in Pennsauken 5/16/24 Cars pulled out of the Cooper River in Pennsauken 5/16/24 (6 ABC Action News via YouTube) loading...

Starting line for the Dad Vail Regatta

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office did not disclose how the vehicles wound up in the river or say whether they had identified the body.

The area where the cars were found was the starting line for the regatta, which bills itself as the largest collegiate rowing event in the United States. It moved to New Jersey in 2023 because of a dredging project in the Schuylkill River.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.

