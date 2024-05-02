How 3 practical jokes make sense as new laws for NJ

It's funny how some practical jokes are sometimes considered more logical or practical than they intend to be. Especially in New Jersey, where the biggest practical joke is on us.

On us, because we pay for it. Our taxes are so high that it's almost laughable. Knock Knock. Who's there? Your insanely high tax bill that you must pay the state... ha ha ha!

Well OK, maybe it's not really a joke, but a sad reality. High taxes are just a way of life here in the Great Garden State, so what can we really do?

The only thing that's foolish about such high taxis is us being forced to pay them. So let's pivot to another aspect of life in the Great Garden State and take it from there.

An aspect that involves our roads. What if we could turn what was a practical joke into a well-intended law? Could such a thing actually work to our advantage?

As it just so happens, there are three such examples stemming back to April Fools Day. Check them out and see if you agree... should these all become new laws for New Jersey?

Which is best?

Again, all three laws mentioned above were ideas inspired by actual April Fools jokes that circulated on April 1. But to be honest, they're not such bad ideas.

First, there's the one that teaches those in New Jersey about how to actually operate a gas pump... something all 49 other states know how to do.

Then there's the pull-over satisfaction law where you get to rate your officer that stopped you on the road. And finally, there's the one mandating PA drivers take a course on how to drive in the left lane.

So, which one is your favorite? If there was one you could implement today, which one should it be? Let us know below.

