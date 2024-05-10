Forgotten thrill ride more NJ theme parks sorely need

We are incredibly lucky to be living in a state like New Jersey. Not only are we home to some of the best theme parks anywhere, but the memories we formed while visiting those parks stick with us forever.

Unfortunately, things do change overtime that might sadden us as we get older. It's not that we don't like the change, but rather, what that change is.

It happens even at the best theme parks across America. But it's not always bad. Sometimes, it does pave the way for something even bigger and better.

Before we look at one specific type of ride that theme parks in general need, let's first take a quick peek at which Garden State theme parks were ranked among the best of the best. The number one park in particular once had one of these forgotten thrill rides that many of the outdoor theme parks mentioned below sorely need more of.

Rolling Thunder at Six Flags Great Adventure, circa 2002. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Rolling Thunder at Six Flags Great Adventure, circa 2002. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Remembering a classic

Every theme park mentioned above could use a roller coaster like the forgotten Rolling Thunder (or a variation of it for water parks), which used to exist at the state's number one-rated theme park, Six Flags Great Adventure (1979-2013).

Rolling Thunder was very unique for a couple of reasons. Not only was it an old-school rickety wooden roller coaster, but it was also a dual-track coaster.

But those tracks didn't travel next to each other throughout the ride. Rather, each track followed its own unique pattern, only syncing up side-by-side at certain points.

And it was such fun when both trains ran at the same time. One minute, the red train is in the lead, whereas the next, blue whizzes by.

Wooden Roller Coaster Canva loading...

Forgotten racers for NJ

Think about how cool it would be if New Jersey had the most dual-track roller coasters in the world. Not necessarily the tallest or fastest, but ones that could still deliver an enjoyable ride much like how Rolling Thunder did.

You don't find that type of roller coaster very much anymore, but wouldn't be awesome to see more of them in the near future (New Jersey, the dual roller coaster, AND, dining capital of the world? It has a nice ring to it).

So what kind of forgotten thrill ride do you think New Jersey's theme parks could use more of? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

