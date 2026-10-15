The results of a recent survey listed the ten most loathed roads in America, and if you think New Jersey is well-represented, you are right.

America's Most Loathed Roads

If you don't like something, it's one thing. But when it reaches the "loathed" stage, you know it's a different level.

So, when a survey was done asking Americans what their most loathed roads are, you couldn't help but wonder which New Jersey road is the most hated, and how high on the list it landed.

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Let's start with the good news. The report at Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona tells us that New Jersey is not the home of the most loathed highway in New Jersey. That honor belongs to US-101 in California.

The Most Loathed Highway In New Jersey

But before New Jersey residents start a celebration, our most loathed highway did make America's top 10, coming in at #10.

Read More: Why Do New Jersey Drivers Drive So Aggressively?

That highway is not the New Jersey Turnpike, which may have been your first guess. The most loathed highway in the Garden State is the Garden State Parkway.

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The Garden State Parkway is the only road to make the most hated highways in America's top 10 list, and here are some of the reasons.

Reasons Garden State Parkway Is Among America's Most Loathed Highways

According to this survey, there is one predominant reason that the Garden State Parkway is singled out on the list.

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Summer at the Jersey Shore adds thousands of cars and tons of traffic to the Garden State Parkway, and that reputation sticks with the roadway all year long.

As you scroll down the list, you will find I-80 at #25, and the New Jersey Turnpike at #43.

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