We all see the driver doing the Jersey slide almost every day on our highways. Did you ever wonder what that driver was thinking?

Why Do Aggressive New Jersey Drivers Act That Way?

I did, so I did a little research, and there is some solid psychology behind the moves aggressive drivers make on New Jersey's roads.

I'm not going to act like I have never found myself being a little too aggressive on the roads in the Garden State. I think we all have at one time or another.

Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash

But I don't make a habit of it, and I don't think you do either, so why are so many New Jersey drivers resorting to aggressive behavior on the roads?

The Psychology Behind Aggressive Driving

According to the Economic Times, one of the key reasons aggressive drivers drive that way is a perception of control.

Read More: You're Breaking A Law If You Don't Do This While Driving

Being in traffic is something that is out of a driver's control, but popping in and out of lanes gives some drivers a sense that they have some level of control.

Photo by osamu nakazawa on Unsplash Photo by osamu nakazawa on Unsplash

They don't, of course, because you always end up passing them without ever changing lanes, but they do it anyway.

Anonymity On The Roads

One report also says that some drivers act the way they do because of the perception of anonymity on the roadways.

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The website Seigfreid & Jensen tells us that when certain people are in their vehicles, they feel separated from society and will do things they wouldn't normally do in their day-to-day lives.

So, there is a small glimpse into the mind of the driver that cut you off for no apparent reason.

New Jersey's top 10 driving pet peeves We've all witnessed at least one of these driving pet peeves while on New Jersey roads. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce