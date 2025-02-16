You’re breaking a law in NJ if you don’t do this while driving

Some people just have no idea what they're doing when they're on the road. I'm continuously shocked by the number of people who are totally oblivious.

We've had plenty of rain the past couple of days and we have more coming soon.

It's dangerous enough to be on the roads while it's wet. Your car could hydroplane, traction isn't the greatest, you may not see a puddle in front of you and it can be hard to see someone in front of you.

Which is why it will always baffle me that some drivers don't use their headlights while driving in the rain. It's a law that you need to do so! And for good reason too.

It's hard enough to see through the windshield while it's pouring outside, especially if you're on a major roadway. Why do people feel the need to make it even harder to see them?

Not only is it dangerous for the cars behind you, it's also dangerous for you too. You can very easily get rear-ended or side-swiped by somebody who didn't know that you were there.

You would think that since everyone else on the road has their headlights on that people would take the hint and turn theirs on as well. That's not always the case.

People get annoyed at others who drive with their flashers on in the rain but I would much rather have that person in front of me than the one without their lights on. At least that person I can see clearly and avoid.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

