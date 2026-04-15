Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

NJ doctor loses license for federal opioid crime NJ doctor loses license for federal opioid crime (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

💊 Camden County doctor admits illegally prescribing over 1,600 oxycodone pills

🚫 State permanently revokes license, banning him from any medical work in NJ

⚖️ Sentencing pending as officials crack down on opioid-related crimes

GLOUCESTER CITY — A longtime family care doctor in Camden County is shut down for good after admitting to dealing opioids.

Edward Lundy ran a family medicine practice in Gloucester City for nearly 50 years.

Neighbors were alarmed when the office was raided by the FBI back in July 2025, 6ABC Action News reported at the time.

In January, Lundy pleaded guilty in federal court to knowingly conspiring to distribute and dispense more than 1,600 oxycodone pills not for a legitimate medical purpose.

Ahead of his sentencing in May, a state board of medical examiners has permanently revoked Lundy's license.

Investigators said Lundy worked with another licensed prescriber in his medical practice to illegally distribute the opioids.

Between April 2024 and June 2025, they dealt about 1,680 oxycodone 20 mg pills.

Lundy issued prescriptions for the powerful painkiller without carrying out physical exams, assessing for drug dependence, requiring urine drug screening, or addressing risks of chronic opioid use.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) loading...

🔴 Here are the latest developments in the Iran war.

The U.S. military claimed Tuesday that it has successfully begun to enforce a blockade of Iranian ports, as the standoff between the U.S. and Iran deepens. Tehran threatened to strike targets across the region, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump warned on social media that any Iranian warships nearing the blockade would be destroyed in a “quick and brutal” strike.

With Pakistan racing to bring the sides together for more talks, Trump said Tuesday that a second round “could be happening over the next two days.” A U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity later said no talks have been scheduled at this time. The first round ended without an agreement on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, which the White House says is a sticking point. Neither side has indicated what will happen after the ceasefire expires on April 22.

Lebanon and Israel opened their first direct diplomatic talks in decades on Tuesday in Washington, as fierce fighting between the Israeli military and Hezbollah militants rocks southern Lebanon. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio took part, joining the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to the U.S. Hezbollah opposes the direct talks and won’t abide by any agreements made as a result, a high-ranking member of its political council told the AP.

Sign for the Keansburg St. Patrick's Day Parade Sat., March 28, 2026 Sign for the Keansburg St. Patrick's Day Parade Sat., March 28, 2026 (News 12 NJ) loading...

🚨Keansburg St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled after suspicious device found

🚨Man who reported device now charged with creating it after conflicting statements

🚨Faces multiple charges and loss of job at Brookdale Community College

KEANSBURG — The man who found the suspicious device near the staging area of the St. Patrick's Day parade has now been charged with sparking the panic that canceled the celebration.

The device was found a half hour before the Keansburg St. Patrick's Day Parade was scheduled to step off on March 28. The scare also led to a hold on all parades here for the rest of the year.

The device was reported to police by Christopher J. Otis, 56, of Brick, who said he was the Fire Safety and Environmental Compliance Officer at Brookdale College. An investigation that included Keansburg police, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and the FBI found "conflicting accounts of Otis’ involvement in finding the device," according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Otis is charged with second-degree false public alarm, third-degree possession of a destructive device, and third-degree providing false information to a police officer. He is being held at the Monmouth County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

A Brookdale Community College spokeswoman said the school is aware of the charges filed against Otis and is cooperating with the investigation.

State Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris County State Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris County loading...

🔴 Proposal for database of undocumented immigrants charged or convicted of crimes

🔴Supporters say it’s about safety — critics warn info is already public

🔴Critics argue the data is already accessible by the public

A proposed law would create a database of every unauthorized immigrant charged or convicted of a crime in New Jersey.

Bill S3747, called the Right to Know Act, is sponsored by state Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris. The Republican told the Jersey Vindicator it is the opposite of the new portal created by the Sherrill Administration that allows residents to report the presence of ICE agents.

"We’re letting the public know who the bad guys are. We’re telling the public, ‘Here they are, and this is when they’re going to get out," the Republican told the Vindicator.

The bill itself does not explain why the database is needed. It only includes implementation guidelines for State Police to include a photo of the person, the crime they are convicted of or charged with, and the date of their release.

The bill was referred to the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee.

NJ Transit train, World Cup banner NJ Transit train, World Cup banner (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media/NY/NJ World Cup 2026 Host City) loading...

⚽NJ Transit may charge over $100 for train rides that usually cost under $13

NY Penn Station could be restricted to World Cup ticket holders during 8 matches

⚽Officials say regular NJ commuters won’t cover the $48M World Cup transit cost

World Cup fans will be paying jaw-dropping fares to ride NJ Transit trains.

It appears to be all but certain that New York Penn Station will be open only to ticket holders during each of the eight matches scheduled for MetLife Stadium, which will be renamed "New York New Jersey Stadium" for the event. NJ Transit will transport 40,000 fans to each of the games.

The fans will pay a fare of over $100 for the 18-mile trip back to New York, according to The Athletic. The same ride, which includes a stop at Secaucus, normally costs $12.90.

"The ticket prices for match day travel have not been finalized. However, as the governor has clearly stated, the cost for the eight matches will not be borne by our regular commuters. We can confirm that the overall cost to the agency is approximately $48 million for the eight matches," the agency said.

NJ Transit CEO and President Kris Kolluri told the state Senate Budget Committee on Thursday that commuters should not have to subsidize the cost of operating the special World Cup service. Gov. Mikie Sherrill reiterated the message on Monday.

Kolluri said NJ Transit's full World Cup mobility plan should be announced by the end of April.

NJ Transit will play a key role in transporting fans, as parking will not be permitted at the stadium or the neighboring American Dream mall.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ towns and their nicknames Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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