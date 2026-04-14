🔴 Proposal for database of undocumented immigrants charged or convicted of crimes

🔴Supporters say it’s about safety — critics warn info is already public

🔴Critics argue the data is already accessible by the public

A proposed law would create a database of every unauthorized immigrant charged or convicted of a crime in New Jersey.

Bill S3747, called the Right to Know Act, is sponsored by state Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris. The Republican told the Jersey Vindicator it is the opposite of the new portal created by the Sherrill Administration that allows residents to report the presence of ICE agents.

"We’re letting the public know who the bad guys are. We’re telling the public, ‘Here they are, and this is when they’re going to get out," the Republican told the Vindicator.

What information would be included in NJ crime database?

The bill itself does not explain why the database is needed. It only includes implementation guidelines for State Police to include a photo of the person, the crime they are convicted of or charged with, and the date of their release.

The bill was referred to the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee.

Immigration rights groups expressed concern about the bill and told the Vindicator that such information about who is behind bars in New Jersey is already public.

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