Let's be honest. Some New Jersey residents are high maintenance, but are we the highest maintenance state in America?

Is New Jersey One Of America's High-Maintenance States?

Your first reaction to hearing that New Jersey is a high-maintenance state may lead you to the conclusion that it's an insult, but I'm not so sure of that.

In this context, the website Textla.com defines high maintenance as being obsessed with self-care and cosmetic treatments. That sounds to me like we enjoy taking good care of ourselves, and we want to look the best that we can at all times.

Photo by Stefan Lehner on Unsplash Photo by Stefan Lehner on Unsplash

Sure, that might be rounding up a bit, but you're going to like that angle a little more when you find out what New Jersey's ranking was in the study of the most high-maintenance states in America.

What Makes New Jersey A High-Maintenance State?

The study determined that New Jersey was not the highest-maintenance state in America. That honor belongs to New York.

Read More: NJ Women Named Among The Most Attractive In America

But New Jersey wasn't all that far behind, ranking second in the nation for our high-maintenance ways.

Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash

Part of the equation that led to our ranking is the concentration of plastic surgeons, hairdressers, manicurists, and pedicurists, among other professions, in our state.

New Jersey's High Maintenance Data

The Garden State leads the way by having the highest number of hairdressers and cosmetologists per capita in the nation.

Get our free mobile app

I say we embrace the fact that we take such pride in our appearance in New Jersey, and consider this ranking a win for the Garden State.

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo