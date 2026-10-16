I always love discovering new dining spots here in New Jersey, and New Jersey Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to do just that. It's the chance to get out and explore different parts of the state, maybe even find a new favorite restaurant, and enjoy some delicious meals at places you've never been before.

Restaurant Week Kicks Off Statewide

We all have our go-to spots, and sometimes it's just easier to stick with what we know, but it's also nice to step outside our usual routines and try something new. And with so many AMAZING restaurants throughout the Garden State, there are plenty of places to discover.

New Jersey Restaurant Week kicks off today, Friday, October 16th, and runs through Thursday, October 22nd, with participating restaurants throughout the state, including a great spot in South Jersey. Braddock's Tavern in Medford is one of my favorites. This historic and charming restaurant is located right in downtown Medford.



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Try New Spots Across New Jersey

Avalon Brew Pub is another one to check out. The Waterfront in Forked River and Village Brewing Company on Main Street in Somerville are also on the list, along with Taphouse Grille in Hackettstown and Blue Anchor in Jersey City.

And with so many other restaurants taking part, you can check out the full list HERE, where it's broken down into South Jersey, Central Jersey, and North Jersey.

So if you're looking to try a new place this weekend, make your reservation and get ready to enjoy a great meal. It's all about supporting local restaurants, discovering some new favorites, and maybe even exploring a part of New Jersey you don't get to visit very often.

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

13 cozy, very historic NJ bars and restaurants Not only are these New Jersey spots cozy for a drink and bite to eat - the properties all have roots that go back to the 1700s. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt