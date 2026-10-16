No Kings rallies planned across New Jersey: See the list of towns
☑️No Kings events are schedule across New Jersey, from Atlantic City to Phillipsburg
☑️Organizers are emphasizing the midterm election and encouraging early voting
☑️An "Anti-Kings" road rally starts at 11 a.m. on the Parkway in Wall Township
No Kings rallies are planned in communities across New Jersey on Saturday with events planned in 20 counties. The demonstrations range from marches and rallies to visibility events and flyer distribution.
The first No Kings protests took place on June 14, 2025, as a “Day of Action” with 50 protests in 50 states. The date coincided with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday and the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary parade in Washington, an unprecedented display of the country’s military equipment and soldiers.
This year, organizers are focusing on the upcoming midterm election and encouraging voters to cast their ballots early. The “Vote Early” initiative urges eligible voters to make a plan, understand their voting options and be ready to participate in the election.
New Jersey began sending mail-in ballots to voters on Sept. 19, according to the supplied draft. In-person early voting is scheduled to begin Saturday, Oct. 24. Check the New Jersey Division of Elections’ website for full details.
See the full No Kings event map
There are 62 events scheduled in New Jersey across 20 counties, according to the events map. The location of some events will not be disclosed until participants register.
Information on the events listed is subject to change without notice here.
Atlantic County
- Atlantic City - 3 p.m. march from Missouri Avenue and the Boardwalk, then a 3:30 p.m. gathering at O’Donnell Memorial Park
- Galloway - Noon at Galloway Township Municipal Complex, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road
Bergen County
- Closter - Noon at Piermont Road and Vervalen Street
- Fort Lee - 1 p.m. on the Center Avenue bridge, between Bruce Reynolds Boulevard and Bridge Plaza North
- Paramus - 10 a.m. at the Route 4 overpass at Bergen Town Center, 165 Route 4
- Rutherford - 10 a.m. at Sunset Park, 91 Jackson Ave.
- Teaneck - 1 p.m. at Teaneck Road and East Cedar Lane
Camden County
- Cherry Hill - 2 p.m. at Route 70 and Haddonfield Road, in front of the Wegmans shopping center, 2100 Route 70
- Lindenwold - 1 p.m. at the Lindenwold PATCO station, 901 Berlin Road
- Pine Hill - Noon at Veterans Memorial Park
- Voorhees - Car parades from noon to 2 p.m., 203 Laurel Road (Camden and Burlington counties)
Cape May County
- Cape May Court House - 2 p.m. at the courthouse building, 9 N. Main St.
- Ocean City - Noon, “Hands Across the Causeway,” at Bay Avenue and East Ninth Street
Cumberland County
- Bridgeton - Flyer distribution (Down Jersey Coalition) in two shifts, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m., in the lot beside Riverfront Plaza, 2 E. Commerce St. (noon–2:30 p.m. shift)
- Millville - Flyer distribution (Down Jersey Coalition) in two shifts, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m., in the lot between Target and N. 2nd Street, 2100 N. 2nd St. (noon–2:30 p.m. shift)
- Vineland - Flyer distribution (Down Jersey Coalition) in two shifts, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m., beside the south end of Walmart Supercenter, 1070 W. Landis Ave. (noon–2:30 p.m. shift)
Essex County
- Bloomfield - 10 a.m. at 1 Municipal Plaza
- Caldwell - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Caldwell Green, Bloomfield and Roseland avenues
- East Orange - 2 p.m., “No Kings, No Masters”; location shared on sign-up
- Glen Ridge - Noon at the Glen Ridge Municipal Building, 825 Bloomfield Ave.
- Millburn - 11 a.m. on the sidewalk at Millburn Town Hall, 373 Millburn Ave.
- Montclair - Noon at Lackawanna Plaza and Bloomfield Avenue
- Newark - Noon march and rally at the Lincoln Statue, 12 Springfield Ave.
- South Orange - Noon at Spiotta Park, 20-32 Village Plaza
- Verona - 1:30 p.m. at Bloomfield and Lakeside avenues
Gloucester County
- Glassboro - 2 p.m. at Delsea Drive North and William Dalton Drive
Hudson County
- Hoboken - 5 p.m. at Community Church of Hoboken, 600 Garden St. (Hoboken and Jersey City event)
- Jersey City - 1 p.m. at Berry Lane Park, 1000 Garfield Ave. (Bergen-Lafayette)
- Weehawken - 11 a.m. at Hamilton Park, JFK Boulevard East and Hudson Place
Hunterdon County
- Lambertville - 10 a.m.; location shared on sign-up
Mercer County
- Hightstown - 11 a.m.; location shared on sign-up
- Lawrence Township - 3 p.m.; location shared on sign-up
- Princeton - 10 a.m. on the Stockton Street sidewalks in front of Monument Park, at Bayard Lane
Middlesex County
- Highland Park - 11:30 a.m. on South Adelaide Avenue
- Metuchen - 2 p.m. (Metuchen/Edison); location shared on sign-up
- Monroe Township - 1 p.m. at Perrineville Road and Prospect Plains Road
- Piscataway - 11 a.m. at the ballot drop box at the Municipal Complex, 455 Hoes Lane
Monmouth County
- Belmar - 10:30 a.m. at the Belmar Municipal Building, 601 Main St.
- Manalapan - 10 a.m. (Western Monmouth County); location shared on sign-up
- Ocean Township - 1 p.m. at Asbury Avenue and Green Grove Road
- Spring Lake Heights - 10:30 a.m. at Route 71 and Ocean Road
- Wall Township - 10:30 a.m. at the Wall Municipal Complex, 2700 Allaire Road
Morris County
- Butler - 10:30 a.m., visibility event hosted by Wayne Indivisible; location shared on sign-up
Ocean County
- Forked River - 3 p.m. (Lacey Township); location shared on sign-up
- Lakewood - 10 a.m., visibility event at 900 Route 70
- Stafford Township - Noon at Manahawkin Lake Park, 86 N. Main St.
- Toms River - Noon in front of the VA clinic, 1055 Hooper Ave.
Passaic County
- Hawthorne - 11 a.m.; location shared on sign-up
- Wanaque - 4 p.m. at Wanaque Welcome Park, Ringwood and Union Avenues, Haskell (off Exit 55 of I-287)
Salem County
- Pennsville - Noon at Riverview Beach Park, 5 N. Broadway
Somerset County
- Franklin Township - 10 a.m. at the Franklin Township Community Gazebo, 475 Demott Lane
- North Plainfield - 11 a.m. at Route 22 and West End Avenue
- Somerville - 10:30 a.m.; location shared on sign-up
Sussex County
- Newton - 10 a.m. at Newton Green, 4 Spring St.
Union County
- New Providence - 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, South Street
- Rahway - 4 p.m. at Rahway Train Station Plaza, East Milton Avenue and Irving Street
- Springfield - Noon on the sidewalk at Staples, 155 Route 22
Warren County
- Hackettstown - 1:30 p.m.; location shared on sign-up
- Phillipsburg - 10 a.m. on Hillcrest Boulevard
The conservative group Garden State Deplorables is organizing their "anti Kings" rally which starts at the Judy Blume service area on the Garden State Parkway in Wall Township.
Participants will gather at 11 a.m. before heading out on a route that won't be announced until then
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