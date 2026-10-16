☑️No Kings events are schedule across New Jersey, from Atlantic City to Phillipsburg

☑️Organizers are emphasizing the midterm election and encouraging early voting

☑️An "Anti-Kings" road rally starts at 11 a.m. on the Parkway in Wall Township

No Kings rallies are planned in communities across New Jersey on Saturday with events planned in 20 counties. The demonstrations range from marches and rallies to visibility events and flyer distribution.

The first No Kings protests took place on June 14, 2025, as a “Day of Action” with 50 protests in 50 states. The date coincided with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday and the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary parade in Washington, an unprecedented display of the country’s military equipment and soldiers.

This year, organizers are focusing on the upcoming midterm election and encouraging voters to cast their ballots early. The “Vote Early” initiative urges eligible voters to make a plan, understand their voting options and be ready to participate in the election.

New Jersey began sending mail-in ballots to voters on Sept. 19, according to the supplied draft. In-person early voting is scheduled to begin Saturday, Oct. 24. Check the New Jersey Division of Elections’ website for full details.

No Kings protest NJ crowds (Courtesy: Somerset County Indivisible) No Kings protest NJ crowds (Courtesy: Somerset County Indivisible)

There are 62 events scheduled in New Jersey across 20 counties, according to the events map. The location of some events will not be disclosed until participants register.

Information on the events listed is subject to change without notice here.

Atlantic County

Atlantic City - 3 p.m. march from Missouri Avenue and the Boardwalk, then a 3:30 p.m. gathering at O’Donnell Memorial Park

Galloway - Noon at Galloway Township Municipal Complex, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road

Bergen County

Closter - Noon at Piermont Road and Vervalen Street

Fort Lee - 1 p.m. on the Center Avenue bridge, between Bruce Reynolds Boulevard and Bridge Plaza North

Paramus - 10 a.m. at the Route 4 overpass at Bergen Town Center, 165 Route 4

Rutherford - 10 a.m. at Sunset Park, 91 Jackson Ave.

Teaneck - 1 p.m. at Teaneck Road and East Cedar Lane

Camden County

Cherry Hill - 2 p.m. at Route 70 and Haddonfield Road, in front of the Wegmans shopping center, 2100 Route 70

Lindenwold - 1 p.m. at the Lindenwold PATCO station, 901 Berlin Road

Pine Hill - Noon at Veterans Memorial Park

Voorhees - Car parades from noon to 2 p.m., 203 Laurel Road (Camden and Burlington counties)

Cape May County

Cape May Court House - 2 p.m. at the courthouse building, 9 N. Main St.

Ocean City - Noon, “Hands Across the Causeway,” at Bay Avenue and East Ninth Street

Cumberland County

Bridgeton - Flyer distribution (Down Jersey Coalition) in two shifts, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m., in the lot beside Riverfront Plaza, 2 E. Commerce St. (noon–2:30 p.m. shift)

Millville - Flyer distribution (Down Jersey Coalition) in two shifts, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m., in the lot between Target and N. 2nd Street, 2100 N. 2nd St. (noon–2:30 p.m. shift)

Vineland - Flyer distribution (Down Jersey Coalition) in two shifts, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m., beside the south end of Walmart Supercenter, 1070 W. Landis Ave. (noon–2:30 p.m. shift)

Essex County

Bloomfield - 10 a.m. at 1 Municipal Plaza

Caldwell - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Caldwell Green, Bloomfield and Roseland avenues

East Orange - 2 p.m., “No Kings, No Masters”; location shared on sign-up

Glen Ridge - Noon at the Glen Ridge Municipal Building, 825 Bloomfield Ave.

Millburn - 11 a.m. on the sidewalk at Millburn Town Hall, 373 Millburn Ave.

Montclair - Noon at Lackawanna Plaza and Bloomfield Avenue

Newark - Noon march and rally at the Lincoln Statue, 12 Springfield Ave.

South Orange - Noon at Spiotta Park, 20-32 Village Plaza

Verona - 1:30 p.m. at Bloomfield and Lakeside avenues

Gloucester County

Glassboro - 2 p.m. at Delsea Drive North and William Dalton Drive

Hudson County

Hoboken - 5 p.m. at Community Church of Hoboken, 600 Garden St. (Hoboken and Jersey City event)

Jersey City - 1 p.m. at Berry Lane Park, 1000 Garfield Ave. (Bergen-Lafayette)

Weehawken - 11 a.m. at Hamilton Park, JFK Boulevard East and Hudson Place

Hunterdon County

Lambertville - 10 a.m.; location shared on sign-up

Mercer County

Hightstown - 11 a.m.; location shared on sign-up

Lawrence Township - 3 p.m.; location shared on sign-up

Princeton - 10 a.m. on the Stockton Street sidewalks in front of Monument Park, at Bayard Lane

Middlesex County

Highland Park - 11:30 a.m. on South Adelaide Avenue

Metuchen - 2 p.m. (Metuchen/Edison); location shared on sign-up

Monroe Township - 1 p.m. at Perrineville Road and Prospect Plains Road

Piscataway - 11 a.m. at the ballot drop box at the Municipal Complex, 455 Hoes Lane

Monmouth County

Belmar - 10:30 a.m. at the Belmar Municipal Building, 601 Main St.

Manalapan - 10 a.m. (Western Monmouth County); location shared on sign-up

Ocean Township - 1 p.m. at Asbury Avenue and Green Grove Road

Spring Lake Heights - 10:30 a.m. at Route 71 and Ocean Road

Wall Township - 10:30 a.m. at the Wall Municipal Complex, 2700 Allaire Road

Morris County

Butler - 10:30 a.m., visibility event hosted by Wayne Indivisible; location shared on sign-up

Ocean County

Forked River - 3 p.m. (Lacey Township); location shared on sign-up

Lakewood - 10 a.m., visibility event at 900 Route 70

Stafford Township - Noon at Manahawkin Lake Park, 86 N. Main St.

Toms River - Noon in front of the VA clinic, 1055 Hooper Ave.

Passaic County

Hawthorne - 11 a.m.; location shared on sign-up

Wanaque - 4 p.m. at Wanaque Welcome Park, Ringwood and Union Avenues, Haskell (off Exit 55 of I-287)

Salem County

Pennsville - Noon at Riverview Beach Park, 5 N. Broadway

Somerset County

Franklin Township - 10 a.m. at the Franklin Township Community Gazebo, 475 Demott Lane

North Plainfield - 11 a.m. at Route 22 and West End Avenue

Somerville - 10:30 a.m.; location shared on sign-up

Sussex County

Newton - 10 a.m. at Newton Green, 4 Spring St.

Union County

New Providence - 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, South Street

Rahway - 4 p.m. at Rahway Train Station Plaza, East Milton Avenue and Irving Street

Springfield - Noon on the sidewalk at Staples, 155 Route 22

Warren County

Hackettstown - 1:30 p.m.; location shared on sign-up

Phillipsburg - 10 a.m. on Hillcrest Boulevard

The conservative group Garden State Deplorables is organizing their "anti Kings" rally which starts at the Judy Blume service area on the Garden State Parkway in Wall Township.

Participants will gather at 11 a.m. before heading out on a route that won't be announced until then

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