I'm going to say it right here. New Jersey really is an amazing place to live. If it weren't, we wouldn't be living here for as long as we have. Nor would we be staying here by choice.

And for good reason. I'm certainly part of that percentage who loves the state. I mean, just think about how much we have at our fingertips here? Food especially. Doesn't matter what corner of the state you go to. If you want food, you'll find it.

That's something most of us take for granted and realize how much we miss it once we leave the state. That, and the variety of foods too.

Another part of the state I love is how beautiful and diverse the scenery is here. There's not many states where you'll see farmland, beaches, the Appalachians, cities, Pine Barrens, and so much more. And with it all just a few hours apart at most.

And it's those drives during the fall months that really make it pop. There's no denying that Jersey has some amazing scenery, especially now during the month of October.

As for where the best drives are? I have a couple of my favorites, and would love to hear yours.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

Lambertville to the Water Gap

This one's a must. Any drive along the Delaware River, especially in fall, is nothing short of a spectacular drive. Any backroad between Lambertville and the Delaware Water Gap is especially colorful and scenic. Absolutely worth a backroads trip.

Ocean Blvd. in Atlantic Highlands

Unless you live in the area, you may not know about one of the most beautiful drives in Monmouth County. It's Ocean Blvd, otherwise known as the scenic byway in Atlantic Highlands. Not only is the fall color beautiful, you're also in the hills with a spectacular view of New York City over the Bay.

All around the state

That's just a couple of them that I find especially beautiful. But how about you? Where is that amazing fall color in New Jersey that's worth the drive?

Scudder Falls Bridge walkway photos: Ewing NJ to PA fall walk A fall walk across the Delaware River on the Scudder Falls Bridge walkway, from Lower Makefield, Pennsylvania, to Ewing and back. See the 1799 House, the view upriver from the middle of the bridge, and the D&R Canal towpath, all photographed on a sunny October afternoon with no filters. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.