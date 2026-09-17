The Diocese of Metuchen will hold its 24th Annual Blue Mass for law enforcement on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Francis of Assisi in Metuchen.

The annual Mass is a meaningful opportunity to recognize the men and women who put on the uniform, answer the call and serve New Jersey communities every day.

It also honors the sacrifice of officers and first responders who have given their lives in service.

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Honoring those who put on the uniform

At a time when the job can be thankless and dangerous, it matters that the community takes a moment to say what should be said more often: thank you.

The Diocese’s Blue Mass is a fitting show of faith, gratitude and support for those who protect us.

A special thank you as well to Tiffany Workman, communications specialist for the Diocese of Metuchen, for her hard work helping make sure this important annual tribute gets the attention it deserves.

Tiffany has been a strong advocate for sharing the message of faith, service and appreciation for the people who keep our communities safe.

More information is available through the Diocese of Metuchen at www.diometuchen.org.

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