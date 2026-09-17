When you think about the New Jersey towns where people are fighting over houses, you probably picture the Shore.

Maybe a place like Spring Lake. Or Rumson. Or one of those towns where the garage probably costs more than my first house. These are some of the places you would think would be the hottest seller’s market.

So imagine my surprise when I found out the New Jersey town where homes are currently selling the fastest is…

Bellmawr.

Yep. Bellmawr.

And not to be confused with Belmar as in the Jersey Shore town. We’re talking Bellmawr, that unassuming small town on the other side of the state.

According to nj.com https://www.nj.com/data/2026/09/one-nj-town-is-seeing-homes-fly-off-the-market-and-its-not-on-the-shore.html using the latest Realtor.com data, homes in this Camden County borough are selling in a median of just 14 days. Yes, only two weeks.

And the typical listing price in August was $329,950.

Bellmawr in Camden County (Google Maps, Townsquare Media Illustration) Bellmawr in Camden County (Google Maps, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Bellmawr’s housing prices are a big part of the appeal

That’s not exactly the kind of number that screams “exclusive New Jersey enclave.” And that’s part of what makes this so interesting.

Bellmawr isn’t a desirable shore town. It isn’t one of New Jersey’s coveted affluent communities. You’re not paying Rumson money for a house and then bragging about the school district at the country club.

But apparently, buyers don’t care. And I think I know why. It speaks to how we’re sick and tired of the expense of Jersey.

Bellmawr gives people something increasingly rare in New Jersey: a relatively attainable price combined with a seriously convenient location.

You’re close to Philadelphia, you’ve got easy access to Route 42 and I-295, and you’re in the middle of South Jersey without paying the premium that comes with some of the state’s more fashionable ZIP codes.

Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash A hand holding keys with a house-shaped keychain in front of a staircase

The numbers show why buyers are looking beyond the usual NJ hot spots

In fact, Bellmawr’s current median sale price is roughly half of Jersey’s overall median, which was around $650,000 this summer.

That’s a pretty compelling pitch when you’re a buyer staring at New Jersey home prices and wondering if someone accidentally added a zero.

And the numbers aren’t some weird one-month fluke either. Other recent market data has Bellmawr among South Jersey’s fastest-moving housing markets, with homes routinely selling around the 20-day mark or less.

So, maybe Bellmawr isn’t the town people immediately name when they talk about New Jersey real estate. Maybe that’s exactly why it’s worth looking into.

Because in today’s housing market, buyers don’t necessarily need fancy.

They need affordable.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff's own.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2023 from January through May, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that homes hit the market and sell in two months or less, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties.

Most counties have seen houses go for more than the list price this year, while the rest have been very close to asking — on average. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt