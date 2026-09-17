As a born and raised Jersey girl, I always feel a strong sense of pride when the Garden State makes a national list of ‘Best of’s, especially when it comes to our food.

I mean, sure, we know we have some of the most delicious restaurants and talented chefs, but for them to be recognized by others always feels good.

One Hudson County eatery that serves homestyle, halal Bangladeshi dishes was just given praise by the New York Times for being one of the best in the nation for 2026.

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Korai Kitchen named one of the best restaurants in America

Serving New Jersey since Feb. 2018, “No chicken tikka masala” is the sarcastic mantra at this tiny Bangladeshi spot run by Nur-E Gulshan Rahman and her daughter, Nur-E Farhana Rahman.

Located at 576 Summit Avenue in Jersey City, Korai Kitchen offers a variety of seafood & fish, chicken, beef & goat, vegetable & egg dishes.

You can read what the special dish of each day is on their menu.

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Korai Kitchen is open during the following hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday: 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Dinner 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Dinner 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

They want to make sure you are well fed: “come on over to our house, and let Amma feed you. Because you look like you could eat something.”

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Beautiful sunflower fields at Dorbrook Recreation Area in Colts Neck, NJ Late summer to early fall is a great time to check out the sunflowers. An absolutely beautiful walk. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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