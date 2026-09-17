Jersey City’s Korai Kitchen earns New York Times recognition among America’s best restaurants
As a born and raised Jersey girl, I always feel a strong sense of pride when the Garden State makes a national list of ‘Best of’s, especially when it comes to our food.
I mean, sure, we know we have some of the most delicious restaurants and talented chefs, but for them to be recognized by others always feels good.
One Hudson County eatery that serves homestyle, halal Bangladeshi dishes was just given praise by the New York Times for being one of the best in the nation for 2026.
Korai Kitchen named one of the best restaurants in America
Serving New Jersey since Feb. 2018, “No chicken tikka masala” is the sarcastic mantra at this tiny Bangladeshi spot run by Nur-E Gulshan Rahman and her daughter, Nur-E Farhana Rahman.
Located at 576 Summit Avenue in Jersey City, Korai Kitchen offers a variety of seafood & fish, chicken, beef & goat, vegetable & egg dishes.
You can read what the special dish of each day is on their menu.
Korai Kitchen is open during the following hours:
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Thursday: 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday: Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Dinner 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Dinner 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
They want to make sure you are well fed: “come on over to our house, and let Amma feed you. Because you look like you could eat something.”
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.