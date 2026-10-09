With this cooler fall weather here in New Jersey, if you're looking to get outside and go for a nice walk in nature, there's a spot in Burlington County, not to be confused with Atlantic County, that's perfect for exploring.

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Although there is Historic Smithville Villiage closer to the shore, Historic Smithville Mansion and Park is right off Route 38 in East Hampton with plenty to see and do.

You can walk through the 19-century industrial village, explore the museum exhibits, and learn more about the area's history. You can also enjoy Burlington County's very first park.

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

I stopped there recently and had a chance to explore the 312-acre park, walk the trails, and take in all the beautiful scenery. It's such a nice place to get outside, with hiking and biking trails, and a floating walkway where you can take in the beautiful surroundings.

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

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The total trail length is nearly 4.5 miles, with a stretch of the Rancocas Creek and Smithville Lake.

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

Walk through the wooded trails, making your way up and down the steps, taking in the natural beauty of the park.

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

You're sure to get your steps in along the way. I was a little winded along this stretch!

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

There are so many great places to explore throughout New Jersey, and Historic Smithville Park is one of them. Check out the list below for more great spots to visit this fall.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

10 of the best walking & hiking spots in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark