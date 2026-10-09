Explore scenic trails, a floating walkway, and history at this New Jersey park
With this cooler fall weather here in New Jersey, if you're looking to get outside and go for a nice walk in nature, there's a spot in Burlington County, not to be confused with Atlantic County, that's perfect for exploring.
Although there is Historic Smithville Villiage closer to the shore, Historic Smithville Mansion and Park is right off Route 38 in East Hampton with plenty to see and do.
You can walk through the 19-century industrial village, explore the museum exhibits, and learn more about the area's history. You can also enjoy Burlington County's very first park.
I stopped there recently and had a chance to explore the 312-acre park, walk the trails, and take in all the beautiful scenery. It's such a nice place to get outside, with hiking and biking trails, and a floating walkway where you can take in the beautiful surroundings.
Read More: This hidden gem New Jersey cafe is serving pumpkin spice lattes INSIDE actual pumpkins
The total trail length is nearly 4.5 miles, with a stretch of the Rancocas Creek and Smithville Lake.
Walk through the wooded trails, making your way up and down the steps, taking in the natural beauty of the park.
You're sure to get your steps in along the way. I was a little winded along this stretch!
There are so many great places to explore throughout New Jersey, and Historic Smithville Park is one of them. Check out the list below for more great spots to visit this fall.
These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
10 of the best walking & hiking spots in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
A walk through Riverton, NJ: Historic gem on the Delaware
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy