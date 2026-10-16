NJ car wash transforms into haunted attraction for spooky season

Every Halloween, all the ghouls and zombies and monsters come out to play across New Jersey.

We have haunted houses. And haunted corn mazes. And even a haunted asylum.

But have you ever heard of a haunted car wash? Well, we have one of those too!

Team Car Wash's location in Westfield, N.J. in partnership with Play Theater of Union County is celebrating Halloween with eerie music, decorations, and costumed actors on select dates this October. Their web site claims that over the last five years, they have welcomed over 3,000 cars through their unique seasonal experience.

The midpoint of Team Car Wash's haunted car wash, as some frightening creatures approach. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The midpoint of Team Car Wash's haunted car wash, as some frightening creatures approach. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

My family and I were just treated to a preview of this year's offering, and we had a blast! Let me run through the basics of how it works, and then I'll run through my review (through the eyes of my children) along with a few "pro" tips.

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About the Haunted Car Wash

Where? Team Car Wash, 215 South Avenue E, Westfield, NJ 07090

When? October 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.

How Much? $25 per car, Free for members

Two Different Experiences: Spooky or Silly options are available

Team Car Wash is located on South Ave between downtown Westfield and Garwood in Union County. (Google Street View) Team Car Wash is located on South Ave between downtown Westfield and Garwood in Union County. (Google Street View)

'A Good Clean Scare'

I thought the haunted car wash was a perfect little evening outing for me and my three oldest sons. The spooky/silly part with the actors happens in the parking lot before you enter the car wash. Don't go in expecting an hours-long experience — it's just a few minutes as you slowly drive through the foggy twists and turns and encounter various creatures hiding in the darkness.

Fist bump, Mr. Wolf? (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Fist bump, Mr. Wolf? (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

My oldest son Jackson — Mr. Tough Guy — went in wanting to give all the terrifying creatures a fist bump. But one or two scared him good. "I was shaking," he said. "It was probably the scared I'd been in a while. It was fun though!" Jackson gave the haunted car wash a glowing endorsement, saying he "would totally do it again, in a heartbeat."

The scares take place outside — and inside — your vehicle. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The scares take place outside — and inside — your vehicle. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

8 year old Griffin was especially "scared when they opened my door, but that was my favorite part." When I asked if would do it again, he offered a hesitant ... "maybe."

Look out! (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Look out! (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

And little 6 year old Nathan got pretty scared by the end. (To be fair, this was his first ever scary Halloween event or attraction.) His verbatim comments afterward: "I want to go back and kick the clown in the face. I would go back, but only for the "Silly" car wash."

Pro Tips

—While you will likely find the shortest lines for the haunted car wash at the beginning of the night, the lighting and fog and scare effects will be most effective later when it gets dark.

—They suggest you keep your windows rolled down and your doors unlocked for the duration of the haunted drive. I won't spoil all the reasons why, but that definitely adds to the fun.

—If you opt for the "Spooky" experience and you have a little one in the car that gets a little too scared, you can instantly switch to "Silly" mode by flipping on your hazard flashers. Apparently that tames the ghouls and goblins and lets them know they should be friendly instead!

Spoiler alert: There are no scary creatures in the car wash tunnel. Probably. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Spoiler alert: There are no scary creatures in the car wash tunnel. Probably. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

—Yes, you actually get a car wash too! There are some extra special lighting effects in the wash tunnel to match the mood.

—A Team Car Wash membership allows unlimited visits, along with unlimited car washes for a month. Be sure to check pricing before you go to figure out what's the best deal.

I'm happy to report we all made it out alive, and nobody had any nightmares! (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) I'm happy to report we all made it out alive, and nobody had any nightmares! (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Happy Halloween and happy car washing!

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.