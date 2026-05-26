If you’ve lived in New Jersey for more than five minutes, you already know this state gives us plenty to complain about.

Property taxes. Utility bills. Auto insurance that somehow feels more expensive every single year. School funding fights. What’s happening at the Shore. Immigration. Crime. Public safety. And, lately, the feeling that nobody can disagree about anything anymore without it turning into a screaming match!!!

After being on the air all these years, I can tell you one thing for sure: people in New Jersey are passionate. Sometimes VERY passionate. And whether you lean left, right, somewhere in the middle, or you’re just tired of paying so much to live here, people want answers.

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Sen. Jon Bramnick says nothing is off the table at Westfield town hall

The frustrating part is that most of us spend a lot of time yelling at the TV, arguing on Facebook or venting to our friends, but not nearly enough time actually asking questions directly to the people making decisions.

That’s why this might be worth your time.

State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, is holding a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, May 27 at 6 p.m. at the Westfield Italian American Club, located at 505 Central Ave. in Westfield. And from what I understand, pretty much nothing is off the table.

Bramnick says the discussion will include school funding, property taxes, riots at the Jersey Shore, utility costs, auto insurance, immigration, support of law enforcement and the need for a little more civility in politics, which is something we could all probably use a little more of.

Why this NJ town hall may matter more than another Facebook argument

Whether you agree with Sen. Bramnick or not, this is actually how things are supposed to work!! You show up. You ask questions. You push back. You listen. You get answers.

Because complaining about New Jersey is practically a state sport. But every once in a while, it’s probably worth showing up and seeing if somebody’s willing to talk about fixing some of it.

Here are the Town Hall Details:

Westfield Italian American Club

505 Central Ave., Westfield

Wednesday, May 27

6 p.m.

RSVP: michele@mfasolutionsgroup.com

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5