Today on “The Judi & EJ Show,” we dove into a vital cultural crisis: the Gen Z stare.

Have you been a victim of this trend where an entire generation responds to chaos, nonsense, or general human buffoonery with… absolutely nothing? No expression. No reaction. Just a blank, deadpan face that somehow screams, “I’m silently judging you so loudly it’s echoing.”

Where the Gen Z stare strikes hardest in New Jersey

In my completely unofficial and absolutely made-up survey, here are the top New Jersey locations where you’re most likely to be hit with the infamous Gen Z stare:

Rutgers New Brunswick Campus

Cafeterias, buses, libraries—anywhere you breathe wrong near a college student.

Jersey Shore Boardwalks (Seaside, Belmar, Point Pleasant)

Eat a funnel cake too enthusiastically and a pack of teens will materialize like seagulls and just… stare.

American Dream Mall

Especially in the selfie zones and by the giant indoor wave pool. Gen Z is everywhere, quietly judging your outfit choices.

Montclair (literally all of it)

Coffee shops, thrift stores, sidewalks. Walk into a vintage shop wearing anything “too new” and the stare WILL seek you out.

Hoboken Waterfront

Bonus points if you’re jogging, talking too loudly, or taking a couple-selfie.

Princeton’s Nassau Street

If you don’t know what core something is, prepare for silent laser beams.

Starbucks drive-thrus in Paramus, Edison, Cherry Hill

Mispronounce a drink name? The teens in the window do not forgive.

Any NJ Transit platform

Gen Z commuters are built different. They’ll stare if you run for the train. They’ll stare if you don’t. Honestly, they’ll stare just because you exist.

Trader Joe’s in Westfield or Millburn

The aisles double as a runway and you are but a humble extra.

Any Taylor Swift or Olivia Rodrigo concert parking lot (MetLife Stadium)

Show up in the wrong era/theme/aesthetic and the stare intensifies to boss-level.

Why Gen Z stare reactions hit different

And honestly? It’s kind of impressive. Millennials gave us “OK boomer.”

Gen Z is giving us the still, expressionless face of someone who just watched a guy from Staten Island argue with a Wawa touch screen. It’s that “I cannot believe this is real life” look—no raised eyebrows, no smirk, not even a sigh. Just vibes. Very judgmental vibes.

The TikTok effect: zoom-ins, deadpan, and digital judgment

On TikTok, the Gen Z stare usually comes with a slow, dramatic zoom-in—like even the camera is confused and wants to file a complaint. Wide eyes. No blinking. The facial expression of a buffering wheel.

People use it to roast cringe behavior, mock drama, or react to someone being—how do I put this nicely?—a full-on hot mess. Instead of saying “WTF?” you just stare like you’re watching someone attempt a left turn in Jersey without a jughandle. Silent. Awestruck. Slightly concerned for humanity.

A Jersey-approved reaction

And honestly, I respect it. In a state where sarcasm is basically our second language, the Gen Z stare feels like it could’ve been invented in a Jersey diner at 2 a.m.—a 20-something looking up from their disco fries, giving that expressionless blink like, “I’m not wasting breath on this.”

Maybe that’s the beauty of it: sometimes the most powerful reaction… is no reaction at all. Especially when the situation is too ridiculous for words—or would take longer to explain than driving the Parkway during rush hour.

This boomer (who proudly identifies as Gen X) is absolutely giving it a try.