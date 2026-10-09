We all know how important exercise is, but sometimes getting motivated to work out can be the hardest part. Some weeks, you're out walking, hitting the gym, and feeling great about staying active. Other times, life gets busy, routines change, and finding the time to exercise every day can be a little more difficult.
How New Jersey Stacks Up On Cardio Fitness
With the weather being so nice the past couple of days, it felt good being outside and getting some exercise in will enjoying the warm temperatures. It got me thinking about how much we work out here in the Garden State compared to other parts of the country.
Here in New Jersey, we have so many gyms, great parks, walking trails, and beaches where you can get outside and go for a nice, long walk or run. But how much are we really exercising, and how does New Jersey stack up against the rest of the country?
Read More: States with the best and worst work-life balance: See where New Jersey ranks
A recent study looked at the states with the highest and lowest levels of cardio fitness.
Washington, D.C., New York, Massachusetts Washington, California and Vermont ranked among the highest while Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas and West Virginia landed amoung the lowest, according to data from the Apple Heart & Movement study.
Daily Exercise In New Jersey, New Data Reveals
Here in New Jersey, we're averaging nearly 34 minutes of exercise a day, tied with Minnesota and Pennsylvania for 12th in the nation. If you're looking to go for a nice walk or hike, check out the list below of some places to go!
10 of the best walking & hiking spots in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
Mount Tammany — A New Jersey hikers paradise
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark