We all know how important exercise is, but sometimes getting motivated to work out can be the hardest part. Some weeks, you're out walking, hitting the gym, and feeling great about staying active. Other times, life gets busy, routines change, and finding the time to exercise every day can be a little more difficult.

How New Jersey Stacks Up On Cardio Fitness

With the weather being so nice the past couple of days, it felt good being outside and getting some exercise in will enjoying the warm temperatures. It got me thinking about how much we work out here in the Garden State compared to other parts of the country.

Here in New Jersey, we have so many gyms, great parks, walking trails, and beaches where you can get outside and go for a nice, long walk or run. But how much are we really exercising, and how does New Jersey stack up against the rest of the country?

Photo by Nadia Jamnik on Unsplash Photo by Nadia Jamnik on Unsplash

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A recent study looked at the states with the highest and lowest levels of cardio fitness.

Washington, D.C., New York, Massachusetts Washington, California and Vermont ranked among the highest while Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas and West Virginia landed amoung the lowest, according to data from the Apple Heart & Movement study.

Daily Exercise In New Jersey, New Data Reveals

Here in New Jersey, we're averaging nearly 34 minutes of exercise a day, tied with Minnesota and Pennsylvania for 12th in the nation. If you're looking to go for a nice walk or hike, check out the list below of some places to go!

10 of the best walking & hiking spots in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson