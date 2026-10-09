If you don't think a New Jersey tree can be scary, then you've never heard of The Devil Tree in Somerset County.

The Scariest Tree In New Jersey

Any tree with a name like that is going to scare you anyway, but when you hear about the stories surrounding the tree, the hair on the back of your neck will stand up.

The tree is located in the Bernards Township section of Somerset County, and the folklore associated with it is bone-chilling.

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The Devil's Tree stands alone behind the trees pictured here, and according to Weird NJ, the tree is associated with murders and suicides, and due to the souls of those killed there, a warmth remains that even keeps snow from accumulating around the tree.

The Folklore Surrounding The Devil's Tree

There is a story of a farmer who, according to folklore, killed his entire family, and then went to the tree to hang himself.

Read More: If You're Looking For Ghosts, New Jersey Is The Wrong Place

Eyewitness accounts say there have been attempts to cut down the tree over the years, but stories say those who have tried it have met untimely demises.

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I don't know about you, but while this story intrigues me, I would never personally visit the actual sight. I'll keep my distance.

The History Of The Devil's Tree

In addition to the stories mentioned earlier, the tree's history also includes reports that say the tree had an association with the KKK.

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The spot is now fenced off by the township in an attempt to curb vandalism.

Lambertville, NJ is a must see for Halloween lovers Several towns vie for the title of New Jersey's most iconic Halloween town and the residents of Lambertville are no slouches. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman