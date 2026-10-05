Halloween is right around the corner, but if you are hoping to see a ghost this season, New Jersey might be the wrong place for you.

New Jersey Is Not Home To Many Ghost Sightings

On the surface, you might think we would be among the most haunted places in America.

We have Clinton Rd., one of the most haunted streets in the world. We are also home to one of the most storied towns for hauntings in Cape May, and we have notoriously haunted places like The Spy House.

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Yet, despite all that, a recent study places New Jersey close to the bottom of the list of states that are most likely to see a ghost.

Where Does New Jersey Rank For Ghost Sightings?

According to the study reported at Action Network, New Jersey is the 47th most likely state to see a ghost, and that's disappointing for some, but quite a relief to others.

Read More: NJ's Clinton Road Is Among America's Most Haunted Roads

The probability of seeing a ghost in the Garden State is 1.30%, and some may say that is still a little high for their taste.

Photo by Steinar Engeland on Unsplash Photo by Steinar Engeland on Unsplash

The total sightings for our entire state, according to the research, is 1109. And if I'm reading the data right, the odds of seeing a ghost in New Jersey are 1 in 7592.

In Which State Are You Most Likely To See A Ghost?

If you want to see a ghost, your best bet is to head to Texas, West Virginia, or Maine. They are the top 3 ghost sighting states in the nation.

If the last thing you want to see is a ghost, then the states for you are D.C., Hawaii, and Delaware, the safest states from ghosts in America.

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant