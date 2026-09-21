One of Brick’s favorite pizza shops serves up the best sandwiches
Have you ever been to one of those places that seems like it's been there forever? That no matter what happens as time goes on, it's one of those constants that stays put? Oscar's Pizza & Restaurant is one of them.
Oscar's is a special place for the citizens of the Birchwood Park section of Brick. For nearly 40 years, Oscar's in Brick as been serving up amazing pizza, Italian dishes, and more to generations of families.
And yes, generations. Oscar's has been in the same location since 1987, and is showing no signs of going anywhere, despite the many changes that have happened both in the plaza and the surrounding area.
But aside from the pizza and Italian dishes they're known for, they have another very popular item on their menu that their customers also can't get enough of.
Amazing sandwiches, and home-grown ingredients
If you're a frequent customer of Oscar's, then you've most likely given their hot and cold subs and sandwiches a try. And I have to tell you, they were delicious!
The one I tried was actually the most popular one on the menu. It was their chicken cheesesteak, complete with freshly grown ingredients.
How fresh? Try picked directly from the plants in front of the store. And you can really taste that with the peppers in the sandwich.
Best Sandwich at the Jersey Shore
Oscar's is looking for your vote to help push them over the top as having the best sandwich at the Jersey Shore. And after trying their chicken cheesesteak, I can absolutely taste why they're a contender (check out the video below).
The Jersey Shore Sandwich Playoffs are presented by M.V. Silveri & Sons Wholesale Produce Company --- The Fresh Choice for the Jersey Shore.
Cast your vote here
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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.