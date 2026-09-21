Getting your caffeine fix doesn’t have to be all business. Even if you’re a plain black coffee person, finding the right place to get it can become more of an experience than a necessity.

One café in Monmouth County, NJ takes that idea to heart, and it just celebrated two years in business.

Tatum’s Table in Lincroft, NJ

Started by a young entrepreneur, Tatum Menake (when she was only 20 years old), Tatum’s Table has become a brunch destination, serving breakfast and lunch favorites like you’ve never seen them before.

Tatum's Table via Instagram Tatum's Table via Instagram

I seriously don’t know how anyone could possibly stop here and not take photos. This may be the most instagram-able brunch spot in New Jersey.

They have starters, breakfast staples, sandwiches, paninis, burgers, bowls, salads, sides, coffee, tea, chai, matcha, and specialty drinks.

Tatum’s Table has pretty simple goals when it comes to their day to day operations:

☕ Serve exceptional food

☕ Create memorable experiences

☕ Treat every guest like family

Their creative menu elevates familiar flavors by serving fresh ingredients in a beautiful presentation.

For instance, why get one kind of Mac and cheese when you can get a whole flight? Finding your favorite flavor has never looked so good.

Tatum's Table via Instagram Tatum's Table via Instagram

My favorite part of the Tatum’s experience is that they don’t always serve your specialty beverage in a standard coffee mug. That’s so passé.

One way you can sip on your drink is out of a massive wine glass.

Tatum's Table via Instagram Tatum's Table via Instagram

However, the way that impressed me the most because I’ve never seen it anywhere else, is having a latte served to you in a purse.

This unique way of having your pick-me-up is in a glass handbag that has five shots of espresso and can be shared with up to four people.

I would need self control because I think the ice in my latte would melt before I was done taking photos of this masterpiece.

Tatum's Table via Instagram Tatum's Table via Instagram

Tatum’s Table is located at 650 Newman Springs Rd in Lincroft, NJ.

They are open daily from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m..

Sip up and enjoy!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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