Google searches show which everyday words trip us up
This can’t just be me: are we all paranoid about mispronouncing words that it seems like everyone else knows?
I think this started for me at a young age when in my elementary school class each student had to read a paragraph of a book out loud to the rest of the class.
I remember reading ahead to see which section I had to do in order to see if there were any words that might trip me up.
If you still have that anxiety as an adult, you’re not alone. There are thousands of searches made every day to help people understand how to say certain words.
Researchers at Word Solver analyzed search data from 2026 Google Trends for "how do you pronounce" and "how to pronounce" in order to find the words that are giving Americans pause.
Before I get to what New Jerseyans are looking up more often than others, these are the most searched for words across the country (and how to pronounce them).
“Worcestershire” being number one makes me feel so validated because every time I see that word it’s like I’m seeing it for the first time.
That’s not meant as a compliment.
I stumble over it any time I run into it. There are too many ‘r’s for it to be pronounced the way it is.
Who do I write to in order to change this?
None of those, however, were the most searched for in the Garden State.
What is New Jersey's most mispronounced word?
Admittedly I was surprised at first that this word would be so on top of New Jerseyans’ minds, but with data centers so prominently in the news, maybe “data” needed its moment.
Think of it this way: if you're having trouble with this word, this is the DAY tuh look it up.
Is that a cheesy was of going about remembering that? Yes.
Helpful? I hope so.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.