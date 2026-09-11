I want to share with you my favorite Italian restaurant in New Jersey so you and your family can enjoy it, too.

My Choice For The Best Italian Restaurant In New Jersey

Italian food in New Jersey is a very touchy topic. We all think our favorite is the best. But this is not about which is the best.

Although I would put my favorite Italian restaurant up against any in the state, this is not a competition. This is about sharing this hidden gem with the whole state, so you have the opportunity to enjoy it as much as I do.

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My favorite Italian restaurant is this adorable little family-owned restaurant nestled in the small town of Point Pleasant Borough, and it's called Graziano's Italian Restaurant.

Graziano's Is A Great Family Owned Italian Restaurant in Point Pleasant

I've been going to Graziano's for the better part of a quarter century, and I can tell you without hesitation that every meal I have had there has been great, and I have never once been disappointed.

Read More: New Upscale Restaurant Coming To Parsippany

I fell in love with the place before I ever had a bite of food. The first time I walked in there, the aroma was the closest thing to my mother cooking on a Sunday morning that I'd ever breathed in.

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And then, it was time to taste the food. From the homemade dressing on the salad to the chicken parmigiana, to the amazing dessert and coffee, I knew I'd found my favorite place.

Graziano's Italian Restaurant In Point Pleasant

It's not easy for me to share my little Italian food secret, but this hidden gem is too good to keep to myself.

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If you've never been there, give it a try soon. Graziano's is located on Route 88 in Point Pleasant. Tell Marcello that Lou sent you!

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