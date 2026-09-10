Coffee Drinking Habits Among New Jerseyans

For many of us in New Jersey, coffee is a necessity. Whether you're grabbing a cup before hitting the morning commute or reaching for another one to make it through the afternoon slump, caffeine is a big part of our daily routine.

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Photo by Emre on Unsplash Photo by Emre on Unsplash

But just how caffeine-obsessed are we compared with the rest of the country? With pumpkin spice season officially here, a recent look at coffee trends across America examined everything from overall coffee consumption to which states are showing the most interest in the seasonal coffee favorite.

How New Jersey Stacks Up On Coffee Consumption Nationally

So, where does New Jersey rank among America's biggest coffee lovers? It turns out the Garden State comes in 18th among the most coffee-loving states in the country. And when it comes to pumpkin spice latte enthusiasm, however, New Jersey ranks pretty low at 35th.

Read More: Pumpkin spice lovers won’t want to miss this New Jersey fall event

Kansas takes the title of America's coffee capital, while Arizona leads among pumpkin spice latte interest.

Luckily, here in New Jersey, we certainly have no shortage of places to get our caffeine fix. Dunkin' was named the most popular coffee shop in the state, beating out Starbucks, according to this recent study by Innerbody.

But if you're looking for a new favorite local spot or want to try somewhere different this weekend, there are plenty of coffee shops worth exploring in New Jersey.

Check out the list below to find a new place to grab your next cup!

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt