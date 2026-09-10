How coffee-obsessed is New Jersey? Here’s where the Garden State ranks
Coffee Drinking Habits Among New Jerseyans
For many of us in New Jersey, coffee is a necessity. Whether you're grabbing a cup before hitting the morning commute or reaching for another one to make it through the afternoon slump, caffeine is a big part of our daily routine.
But just how caffeine-obsessed are we compared with the rest of the country? With pumpkin spice season officially here, a recent look at coffee trends across America examined everything from overall coffee consumption to which states are showing the most interest in the seasonal coffee favorite.
How New Jersey Stacks Up On Coffee Consumption Nationally
So, where does New Jersey rank among America's biggest coffee lovers? It turns out the Garden State comes in 18th among the most coffee-loving states in the country. And when it comes to pumpkin spice latte enthusiasm, however, New Jersey ranks pretty low at 35th.
Read More: Pumpkin spice lovers won’t want to miss this New Jersey fall event
Kansas takes the title of America's coffee capital, while Arizona leads among pumpkin spice latte interest.
Luckily, here in New Jersey, we certainly have no shortage of places to get our caffeine fix. Dunkin' was named the most popular coffee shop in the state, beating out Starbucks, according to this recent study by Innerbody.
But if you're looking for a new favorite local spot or want to try somewhere different this weekend, there are plenty of coffee shops worth exploring in New Jersey.
Check out the list below to find a new place to grab your next cup!
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