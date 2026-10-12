We are BARRELING towards winter. I'm sorry if you don't want to hear that, but it's true. And the winter-like weather will be here before we know it.

If you've ever listened to me on the air, you know I've got PTSD from this time of year. I can't stand the cold weather. I don't like waking up in the morning and feeling a chill in the air.

There's nothing worse than driving home from work in the dark because the sun sets in the late afternoon. It's not the most wonderful time of the year; it's the worst.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration

Now, I know some disagree with me. Heck, even my own mother does. She's long said that she prefers winter over summer. The colder weather over the hot weather. And in listening to friends, callers, and coworkers, I've heard the opinion that cold weather is better than warm weather more times than I can count.

Every single time I hear it, though, I think one thing: why are they lying? You don't win an award for claiming cold weather is nice. We don't believe you when you say cozying up by a fire is nice in the evening. It's nice once or twice, but when you're forced to do it for months, the shine wears off.

I mean seriously, could you look at someone with a straight face and say the sun going down earlier, the bitter cold weather, snow, ice, and freezing temperatures are BETTER than longer days and warm nights? I promise you I don't think anyone ACTUALLY believes that. They're lying through their teeth.

How to prepare for winter in NJ: 11 essential gear tips Because you never know what may happen in the bipolar type of winter we have here, you should always be prepared. Do you want to get through the season without freezing?

I’m going to give you the 11 must-have cold-weather items to survive a New Jersey winter.

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco/New Jersey 101.5

12 unconventional winter adventures at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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