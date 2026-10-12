Peak foliage is coming around next weekend, so now’s the time to get out there and see it.

There are plenty of great spots in New Jersey to get a look, but some require pretty long hikes to get the best vantage point.

Not everyone wants, or is capable of doing that. Well, I found a spot that is the best of both worlds. It’s an easy hike, and it leads you to not only great views of the foliage, but great views of the Delaware River.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media

It’s Goat Hill Overlook. I went here a few years ago and decided that Saturday I wanted to go back. It’s in Lambertville, New Jersey, one of my favorite places in the entire state.

You’ll drive along the Delaware River the entire ride up, and then once you get closer, you’ll get some beautiful scenic views as you drive up the mountain.

Once you get to Goat Hill, the hike shouldn’t take more than 5-7 minutes. It’s short and not taxing because your drive up gets you most of the way up the mountain. All that’s left for you to do is get to the very top and take in the scenic views.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media

About halfway up, there’s a nice little side trail you can go down and you’ll be in some pretty thick woods. There are plenty of boulders you can climb and sit on, it’s a great spot to bring a book and relax while listening to the sounds of the river and nature.

In a state so densely populated like New Jersey, the quiet spots are my favorite because it feels like you’re in a completely different state.

With peak foliage coming next weekend, Goat Hill Overlook is a spot you need to check out before the leaves fall.

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

You need to leave NJ to take this awesome destination trip Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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