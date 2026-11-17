It’s one of Starbucks most popular holiday traditions, and today is the day coffee lovers have been waiting for! Starbucks Red Cup Day is officially here in New Jersey.

If you’re a big Starbucks fan, the wait is finally over. How do you get your FREE reusable holiday cup?

Starbucks is giving customers a free limited-edition red cup with the purchase of a handcrafted holiday beverage TODAY, November 17th, while supplies last.

I remember going a couple of years ago, and they were sold out, so remember to get there early to join in on the holiday fun.

READ MORE: The most popular dessert in New Jersey on Thanksgiving

Check out the list below to see which holiday beverages you can choose from to score the reusable red cup. The offer is available with the purchase of any of these holiday drinks in a Grande size, which is 16 ounces at Starbucks.

Apple Pomegranate Refresher

Caramel Brulee Chai

Caramel Brulee Latte

Gingerbread Chai

Gingerbread Latte

Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

Pecan Oatmilk Cortado

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Snowy Apple Drink

Sugar Cookie Latte

Sugar Cookie Matcha

Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew

Tiramisu Velvet Latte

White Hot Chocolate

Holiday and Fall Cold Foams and Protein Cold Foams

I have to say I love a good holiday cup! It definitely gets me in the holiday spirit with a cup in hand out doing my holiday shopping. I may go with the Gingerbread Latte or the Peppermint Mocha, both sound SO good! Get yours TODAY as we celebrate Red Cup Day at Starbucks!

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt