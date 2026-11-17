New Jersey, get ready! Starbucks Red Cup day is here
It’s one of Starbucks most popular holiday traditions, and today is the day coffee lovers have been waiting for! Starbucks Red Cup Day is officially here in New Jersey.
If you’re a big Starbucks fan, the wait is finally over. How do you get your FREE reusable holiday cup?
Starbucks is giving customers a free limited-edition red cup with the purchase of a handcrafted holiday beverage TODAY, November 17th, while supplies last.
I remember going a couple of years ago, and they were sold out, so remember to get there early to join in on the holiday fun.
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Check out the list below to see which holiday beverages you can choose from to score the reusable red cup. The offer is available with the purchase of any of these holiday drinks in a Grande size, which is 16 ounces at Starbucks.
Apple Pomegranate Refresher
Caramel Brulee Chai
Caramel Brulee Latte
Gingerbread Chai
Gingerbread Latte
Hot Chocolate
Peppermint Mocha
Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte
Pecan Oatmilk Cortado
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Snowy Apple Drink
Sugar Cookie Latte
Sugar Cookie Matcha
Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew
Tiramisu Velvet Latte
White Hot Chocolate
Holiday and Fall Cold Foams and Protein Cold Foams
I have to say I love a good holiday cup! It definitely gets me in the holiday spirit with a cup in hand out doing my holiday shopping. I may go with the Gingerbread Latte or the Peppermint Mocha, both sound SO good! Get yours TODAY as we celebrate Red Cup Day at Starbucks!
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