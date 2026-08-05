It's time to vent about the way we drive in New Jersey, and that includes the way I drive. Something needs to be done.

Let's Talk About New Jersey Driving

I'm about to criticize the way each one of us is capable of driving, and I put myself at the top of the list to be criticized.

This didn't start with an incident on the roadways in New Jersey. I didn't get cut off on this particular day. No one gave me the finger, and I didn't even get beeped at.

Photo by Andraz Lazic on Unsplash Photo by Andraz Lazic on Unsplash

The reason I couldn't stop thinking about the way we all drive in New Jersey was a bumper sticker I saw for the first time. It made me sad about the state of affairs when it comes to driving in New Jersey.

The State Of Driving In New Jersey

I saw the bumper sticker, and it made me realize that we all drive like a bunch of impatient teenagers. Here's what the bumper sticker said,

Elderly Driver - Please Be Patient

I don't know about you, but don't you think we all need to be a little kinder, a little more neighborly, and a little more friendly behind the wheel if we need a reminder like that?

Photo by Aedrian Salazar on Unsplash Photo by Aedrian Salazar on Unsplash

The first thing we all have to do is realize we're not just around drivers like that, we are also drivers like that- at least sometimes, and we have to take some personal responsibility for the need for a bumper sticker like that.

Let's Be Nicer On New Jersey's Roads

Let's try to remember these things when we get behind the wheel each day in New Jersey.

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That's someone's Mom or Dad, Grandma or Grandad, son or daughter, or other loved one in that car in front of us, so let's drive like it was our family in front of us.

We're all guilty of the aggressive nature of New Jersey driving sometimes, but we can do better. I know after seeing that bumper sticker, I'm going to try.

These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S. According to data compiled by Uproad , these are the highways across the country that charge the most and least to drive as of 2023. Officials in the state listed as the most expensive, however, say the data is incorrect and they provided the information to back it up. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant