How to get a free Double Char at NJ Habit Burger locations Aug 22

If you enjoy delicious food and getting things for free, you’re going to want to know about this.

Habit Burger & Grill is giving away free burgers at locations throughout New Jersey on Saturday, August 22. And yes, I said free.

There is, however, a catch.

Habit Burger via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Habit Burger

The deal

You have to be one of the first 50 customers at a participating New Jersey location. The restaurants open at 10:30 a.m., so if you’re serious about getting your hands on one, I wouldn’t recommend strolling in at lunchtime and expecting one to be waiting for you.

The giveaway is for Habit’s Double Char, a charburger which comes with two chargrilled beef patties, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a toasted bun.

The why

Why is Habit giving these away? The chain was recently named USA TODAY’s No. 1 Burger in America for the third consecutive year, as well as the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant for the second year in a row.

And Habit Burger has been around a lot longer than you might think.

Habit Burger & Grill via Facebook/ Canva/ TSm Illustrations Habit Burger & Grill

The history

The company got its start in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969. It eventually grew from a small California burger operation into a national chain. Yum! Brands, the company behind Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, acquired Habit in 2020.

So mark August 22 on your calendar.

And set the alarm.

Because there are only 50 free burgers per participating location, and I have a feeling New Jersey is going to be hungry that day.

Habit Burger & Grill via Google Street View Habit Burger & Grill via Google Street View

The where

Here’s a list of participating NJ Habit Burger locations as reported by theridgewoodblog.net.

Bloomfield: 216 Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Bridgewater: 314 Chimney Rock Road, Bridgewater, NJ 08805

Cedar Knolls: 191 East Hanover Ave., Suite D-2, Morristown, NJ 07960

Cherry Hill: 706 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Clifton: 388 Route 3 West, Clifton, NJ 07014

East Brunswick: 751 State Route 18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

Eatontown: 178 Route 35 South, Eatontown, NJ 07724

Englewood: 29 Nathaniel Place, Englewood, NJ 07631

Fair Lawn: 3101 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Florham Park: 185 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park, NJ 07932

Hamilton: 1227 State Hwy 33, Hamilton, NJ 08690

Lawrenceville: 3371 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville Township, NJ 08648

Montvale: 22 Farmview Road, Montvale, NJ 07645

River Edge: 1081 Main St., River Edge, NJ 07661

Teterboro: 3 Teterboro Landing Drive, Teterboro, NJ 07608

Union: 1011 Morris Ave., Suite B3-C, Union, NJ 07083

Wayne: 916 Hamburg Turnpike, Suite C2, Wayne, NJ 07470

Woodbridge: 996 St. Georges Avenue, Avenel, NJ 07001

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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