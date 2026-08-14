How to get a free Double Char at NJ Habit Burger locations Aug 22
If you enjoy delicious food and getting things for free, you’re going to want to know about this.
Habit Burger & Grill is giving away free burgers at locations throughout New Jersey on Saturday, August 22. And yes, I said free.
There is, however, a catch.
The deal
You have to be one of the first 50 customers at a participating New Jersey location. The restaurants open at 10:30 a.m., so if you’re serious about getting your hands on one, I wouldn’t recommend strolling in at lunchtime and expecting one to be waiting for you.
The giveaway is for Habit’s Double Char, a charburger which comes with two chargrilled beef patties, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a toasted bun.
The why
Why is Habit giving these away? The chain was recently named USA TODAY’s No. 1 Burger in America for the third consecutive year, as well as the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant for the second year in a row.
And Habit Burger has been around a lot longer than you might think.
The history
The company got its start in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969. It eventually grew from a small California burger operation into a national chain. Yum! Brands, the company behind Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, acquired Habit in 2020.
So mark August 22 on your calendar.
And set the alarm.
Because there are only 50 free burgers per participating location, and I have a feeling New Jersey is going to be hungry that day.
The where
Here’s a list of participating NJ Habit Burger locations as reported by theridgewoodblog.net.
Bloomfield: 216 Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ 07003
Bridgewater: 314 Chimney Rock Road, Bridgewater, NJ 08805
Cedar Knolls: 191 East Hanover Ave., Suite D-2, Morristown, NJ 07960
Cherry Hill: 706 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Clifton: 388 Route 3 West, Clifton, NJ 07014
East Brunswick: 751 State Route 18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Eatontown: 178 Route 35 South, Eatontown, NJ 07724
Englewood: 29 Nathaniel Place, Englewood, NJ 07631
Fair Lawn: 3101 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Florham Park: 185 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park, NJ 07932
Hamilton: 1227 State Hwy 33, Hamilton, NJ 08690
Lawrenceville: 3371 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville Township, NJ 08648
Montvale: 22 Farmview Road, Montvale, NJ 07645
River Edge: 1081 Main St., River Edge, NJ 07661
Teterboro: 3 Teterboro Landing Drive, Teterboro, NJ 07608
Union: 1011 Morris Ave., Suite B3-C, Union, NJ 07083
Wayne: 916 Hamburg Turnpike, Suite C2, Wayne, NJ 07470
Woodbridge: 996 St. Georges Avenue, Avenel, NJ 07001
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