☑️The FBI released a new image showing what Dulce Alavez could look like at age 12

☑️ Dulce disappeared from a Bridgeton park on Sept. 16, 2019, when she was 5.

☑️No arrest has been made as the investigation remains open

BRIDGETON — The FBI has released a new image showing what Dulce Maria Alavez could look like today, seven years after the 5-year-old disappeared from a Cumberland County park.

Dulce went missing while she played in Bridgeton City Park on September 16, 2019. Despite an investigation that involved the FBI and nationwide media attention to the case, Alavez remains missing. An arrest has never been made, nor has a suspect been publicly named.

The FBI released an image of what Alavez could look like at her current age, created by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The last time an age-progression photo was released was in 2021, which created criticism about it being inaccurate and led to a second version being released.

The FBI continues to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Dulce’s whereabouts, with another reward totaling $75,000 available from various sources ranging from The Lakewood Scoop to Dr. Phil. The FBI's case page lists the $5,000 FBI reward and provides information for submitting tips.

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Dulce's mother makes another plea

Dulce's mother, Noema Alavez, spoke at a vigil in the same park her daughter disappeared from and made a plea for her safe return. She hopes that anyone who knows what happened will come forward.

"They should speak up that it has been way too long," Alavez said during the event. "I want her to know that me and my mom and her siblings, that we miss her a lot. That we are not going to stop until we find her."

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, who has led the investigation from the start, called it "incredibly frustrating" that the case has not been solved.

"We remain committed to doing whatever is within our power to find those responsible for Dulce’s disappearance," Webb-McRae said. "We continue to receive tips. Each tip is thoroughly vetted and gives me hope that we will one day develop the information necessary to crack the case open. I thank the public for their continued interest in seeking justice for Dulce and her family.”

Webb-McRae said tips can be left with the prosecutor's office at njccpo.gov/tips or the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324). Webb-McRae said that an individual's immigration status will not be used against them.

The FBI continues to look for video or photos of the park taken that day. The FBI has a page where people can submit information and digital evidence related to Dulce's disappearance.

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